Alex Ovechkin has great faith in Pierre-Luc Dubois

 Auteur: Emma Wilson
Alex Ovechkin has great faith in Pierre-Luc Dubois
Credit: Getty Images

If there’s one name that’s been the talk of the hockey world in recent years, it’s Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Now a member of the Washington Capitals, he’s determined to get back to his old form, although it won’t happen with a snap of the fingers.

He currently pivots the second line in Washington, surrounded by Tom Wilson and Connor McMichael.

Although he doesn’t play on the same line as Alexander Ovechkin, Ovechkin is a big believer in Dubois.

That’s what we learn, among other things, from this article by Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Ovechkin makes no secret of the fact that he misses the presence of Nicklas Bäckström and Evgeny Kuznetsov, who have made life easier for the Russian over the course of his career.

“Obviously, we miss those guys. That’s life, there’s nothing you can do about it. On the other hand, Dubois has a lot of talent. He’s still learning and has good potential.” – Alex Ovechkin

It’s hard not to miss the vision of these two players. Bäckström was the best playmaker of his time, along with Joe Thornton.

Ovi will be able to see what Dubois(I promise, the pun was not intended) is made of this season, especially on the first wave of the powerplay.

In fact, the Capitals head coach has already mentioned that he wants to give his new player as many chances as possible this season.

It would therefore be no surprise to see PLD at Ovechkin’s center later in the season.

Also in Gulitti’s article, we see that Spencer Carbery is also a big believer in Dubois.

The coach knows that it’s very difficult to find a center who can bring you 30-40 goals and 90 points per season.

Usually, you have to draft that kind of talent very early in the draft, or get very lucky.

Carbery really thinks Dubois could become one.

I think that’s a bit of a stretch, but Dubois is only 26 and already has three seasons of 60 points or more.

Let’s see what the Québécois has in store for us this season.


