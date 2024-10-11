Alex Ovechkin has great faith in Pierre-Luc Dubois

If there’s one name that’s been the talk of the hockey world in recent years, it’s Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Now a member of the Washington Capitals, he’s determined to get back to his old form, although it won’t happen with a snap of the fingers.

He currently pivots the second line in Washington, surrounded by Tom Wilson and Connor McMichael.

Although he doesn’t play on the same line as Alexander Ovechkin, Ovechkin is a big believer in Dubois.

That’s what we learn, among other things, from this article by Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

“What I’ve appreciated since I’ve been here is the staff and the players haven’t asked me to be or do something that I’m not.” Pierre-Luc Dubois could fill a need for the Capitals, but he isn’t trying to replace Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov:https://t.co/whlPngLyvM – Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) October 11, 2024

Ovechkin makes no secret of the fact that he misses the presence of Nicklas Bäckström and Evgeny Kuznetsov, who have made life easier for the Russian over the course of his career.

“Obviously, we miss those guys. That’s life, there’s nothing you can do about it. On the other hand, Dubois has a lot of talent. He’s still learning and has good potential.” – Alex Ovechkin

It’s hard not to miss the vision of these two players. Bäckström was the best playmaker of his time, along with Joe Thornton.

It would therefore be no surprise to see PLD at Ovechkin’s center later in the season.

Also in Gulitti’s article, we see that Spencer Carbery is also a big believer in Dubois.

The coach knows that it’s very difficult to find a center who can bring you 30-40 goals and 90 points per season.

Usually, you have to draft that kind of talent very early in the draft, or get very lucky.Carbery really thinks Dubois could become one.

I think that’s a bit of a stretch, but Dubois is only 26 and already has three seasons of 60 points or more.

Let’s see what the Québécois has in store for us this season.

SURPRISE! @MaximeTruman and @_sydfw interviewed Maxime Crépeau shortly after the Canada-CFMTL friendly. We talked about the match, Saliba, Jesse Marsch, the game vs Panama, the series with Portland… and a possible return to MTL. https://t.co/wAtWsrgOM6 – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 11, 2024

– Adam Engström scores his first AHL goal, but also the Laval Rocket’s first goal of the season.

Guys playing their debut games in new uniforms today: – Matvei Michkov (Philadelphia)

– Jake Guentzel (Tampa Bay)

– J.J. Moser (Tampa Bay)

– Conor Geekie (Tampa Bay)

– Sean Walker (Carolina)

– Jett Luchanko (Philadelphia) This season just keeps delivering. pic.twitter.com/rV5Yk5WzFo – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) October 11, 2024

You know what’s a sure sign that you’re dealing with a special player? I have had three coaches who know Hutson very well give me different answers when asked about Lane’s greatest asset. His U18 coach said his competitiveness, his father said his IQ…Kim says it’s his hands. https://t.co/FlZzoTSuCy – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 11, 2024

– Read more.