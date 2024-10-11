Skip to content
News

When Demidov plays more than his average playing time, SKA wins its games (6-1-1)

 Auteur: Sarah Jones
Credit: Getty Images

Every time we talk about Ivan Demidov and his playing time lately, there’s a massive reaction.

And at this point, I don’t think I need to draw you a picture to explain what I mean.

Demidov has hardly played for a few games, after all, and that’s not ideal.

But here’s an argument that’s even more frustrating when you think about the player’s situation: when SKA uses him, the club wins.

Demidov’s average playing time this season is 10:07 per game. That said, when he plays more than 10:07 per game, the club has a 6-1-1 record.

When Demidov plays less than that, SKA has a 2-4-0 record:

KHL clubs don’t usually use their young players very much.

The treatment of 18-19-20-21 year-olds is often poor because they know that these players want to leave the KHL and go to North America.

But in any sport, coaches are paid for a specific reason: to win games.

Coaches have to be able to put their best training into the game (whether it’s football, basketball, baseball or name it) because that’s how positive results happen.

I may be exaggerating a little, but it’s as if Martin St-Louis decided to limit the playing time of Juraj Slafkovsky, who is one of the club’s best offensive players, for reason X.

It’s illogical… And it seems even more so when you see that SKA wins when they use Demidov properly.

Roman Rotenberg, on the other hand, has his head between his legs. And that’s where the problem lies…


Overtime

– The league is young… And talented.

– Nice.

– The boys are having fun.

– Of note:

