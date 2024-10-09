Social networking: Kaiden Guhle logs off and Juraj Slafkovsky resumes blogging

In Crave’s series on the rebuilding of the Canadiens, Geoff Molson said that he looked at what was being said about his club in the media, but that he didn’t recommend that his players do so.

This is nothing new, since clubs often want their players to concentrate solely on what’s going on in the dressing room and on the ice, to avoid distractions.

But of course, that’s easier said than done. Especially for the younger generation, some would say.

However, there is one player who has decided to give up social networking: Kaiden Guhle. As he told Guillaume Lefrançois (La Presse), he made the decision after the most recent World Championship.

His main reason for doing so is to reduce his screen time. But of course, instead of always seeing what’s being said about the Habs, he’s more present in real life. And in his eyes, that’s healthier.

I like not knowing everything. – Kaiden Guhle

Kaiden Guhle | Two years later, where it all began https://t.co/FIEI55tj4S – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) October 9, 2024

Ironically, for Juraj Slafkovsky, it’s the return of his NHL blog. On a regular basis, he discusses the issues surrounding the Montreal Canadiens from his point of view.

He did it last year and he’s doing it again this year. So for those who want to read about his training camp and what he thinks of Lane Hutson or Oliver Kapanen, this is the place to do it.

On the eve of the @Canadiens‘ season opener, Juraj Slafkovsky talks about his expectations READ: https: //t.co/zAub4iQAX0 pic.twitter.com/9ETebofLTi – NHL (@NHL_EN) October 9, 2024

Regardless of how players choose to manage their popularity, the fact remains that every guy has his own way of managing his popularity. Especially, in a market like Montreal.And clearly, the two guys who signed long-term contracts this summer are aware of this reality. After all, Guhle logs off and Slaf controls his message via his platform.

It’s worth noting that we’re nearing the end of the period when Habs players and management are more open to talking. After all, every new season is a new beginning.

But with tonight’s first game, that’s going to come to an end pretty quickly. So, for those of you who like this kind of writing, there’ll be a lot less of it in the coming weeks, now that camp is over.

Remember that tonight, the Maple Leafs will be in town. It’s the first game of the regular season for the two Canadian teams, and we’re wondering if it’s going to be a good one.

You’d think so.

