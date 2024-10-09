Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Top-3: André Tourigny’s team win their first victory at their new home

 Auteur: David Miller
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Top-3: André Tourigny’s team win their first victory at their new home
Credit: Getty Images
It was a historic night in the NHL last night.

The Utah team played its very first career game at its new home, and there were also two other games presented elsewhere in the league.

Let’s see how it went:

1: A good start

Fans of the Utah team were out in full force for the first home game.

Before the start of the game, the amphitheatre was full of atmosphere, and Gary Bettman had a front-row seat to witness it:

André Tourigny’s team wasted no time in pleasing their new fans.

In the first period, Dylan Guenther scored after only a few minutes of action, and Clayton Keller, who now wears the “C” on his jersey, doubled his team’s lead before the end of the period:

It’s off to a great start!

You could really sense that the Utah players were motivated in front of their new fans and it really showed on the ice.

In the second period, Barrett Hayton deflected a Mikhail Sergachev shot to make it 3-0:

It was really after that that the Hawks woke up.

Connor Bedard got the ball rolling with a pass to Teuvo Teravainen for the Hawks’ first goal of the season, and early in the third period, Nick Foligno cut the deficit to one :

The score was now 3-2 in favor of Utah, but it was already too late for the Hawks.

André Tourigny’s team scored two more late goals to run away with the win (5-2).

What better way to start the season:

2: Bruins and Panthers still hate each other

The Bruins and Panthers faced off in the recent playoffs, and one thing in particular stood out.

The two teams didn’t like each other very much… And that’s obviously still the case:

The start of the match was electrifying for Panthers fans.

The club scored a quick goal thanks to Sam Bennett and Eetu Luostarinen came in to double his side’s lead a minute after Bennett’s net :

Again, there was a lot of animosity in the first period.

Matthew Tkachuk, who is known as a pest on the ice, found himself at the heart of another melee during the first twenty :

The Bruins closed the gap to 2-1 thanks to a Pavel Zacha goal, but Sam Reinhart decided to get involved afterwards.

With the Panthers short-handed, the man who scored 57 goals last season used his hands to score a simply magnificent goal:

The Panthers continued to dominate in the second period, making the score 5-2 at one point.

That said, that’s when Max Jones got frustrated.

The Bruins player tried to take a swing at Evan Rodrigues, but hit the referee instead:

Yikes…

In the third period, there was still plenty of emotion on the ice between the two teams.

Evan Rodrigues scored into the top corner with a perfect shot, and there was some big breaststroke in front of the net afterwards :

The Bruins scored twice late in the game, but the damage had already been done.

The Panthers walk away with the win (6-4) and send a big message to the rest of the NHL that they’re still here to be dangerous this season.

3: Blues win their first game of the season

The Kraken hosted the Blues at home yesterday and tried to give their fans a big win.

In the end, it didn’t go as planned.

The Kraken scored twice quickly in the second period, but…

But then things started to go wrong.

The Blues were down 2-0 and with one point left in the second period, the animosity on the ice began to show :

It seems the little scrum completely motivated the Blues, who never looked back afterwards.

They scored three goals in the space of a minute and 55 seconds before the end of the second period, and were able to hold the fort for the rest of the game.

Jordan Kyrou made his mark with two breakaway goals:

Jordan Binnington was solid in the game, making 30 of 32 saves.

Kraken fans would have liked a better result, but the team ultimately lost 3-2.


Overtime

– Well done.

– Wow.

– They raised the banner in Florida.

– It goes without saying.

Snipe !

– Love this.

– Indeed.

– Things are getting feisty.

– Better luck next time.

– Last night’s top scorers look like this:

(Credit: NHL.com screenshot)

– 5 games tonight :

(Credit: Google screenshot)

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content