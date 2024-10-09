Top-3: André Tourigny’s team win their first victory at their new home

It was a historic night in the NHL last night.The Utah team played its very first career game at its new home, and there were also two other games presented elsewhere in the league.

Let’s see how it went:

It was a historic night in the @NHL as @utahhockeyclub won their inaugural game, the @FlaPanthers tallied six goals and raised their first #StanleyCup banner and the @StLouisBlues overcame a multi-goal deficit to secure a victory.#NHLStats: https://t.co/S9P4XaNKYT #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/5qAiyk1Ld8 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 9, 2024

1: A good start

The sold out crowd in Utah is ELECTRIC pic.twitter.com/A4LbqBucxg – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 9, 2024

Utah owner Ryan Smith and Gary Bettman taking in the inaugural @utahhockeyclub game action together pic.twitter.com/IBndwX38eP – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2024

Fans of the Utah team were out in full force for the first home game.Before the start of the game, the amphitheatre was full of atmosphere, and Gary Bettman had a front-row seat to witness it:

André Tourigny’s team wasted no time in pleasing their new fans.

In the first period, Dylan Guenther scored after only a few minutes of action, and Clayton Keller, who now wears the “C” on his jersey, doubled his team’s lead before the end of the period:

DYLAN GUENTHER SCORES THE FIRST REGULAR SEASON GOAL IN UTAH HC HISTORY pic.twitter.com/1jz2TRK0fF – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 9, 2024

It’s off to a great start!

Barrett Hayton gets a piece of the Mikhail Sergachev point shot, and Utah takes a 3-0 lead! : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/bcEPqoyr4C – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2024

You could really sense that the Utah players were motivated in front of their new fans and it really showed on the ice.In the second period, Barrett Hayton deflected a Mikhail Sergachev shot to make it 3-0:It was really after that that the Hawks woke up.

Connor Bedard got the ball rolling with a pass to Teuvo Teravainen for the Hawks’ first goal of the season, and early in the third period, Nick Foligno cut the deficit to one :

Fillllthy dish from Bedard pic.twitter.com/1DTteEnxoi – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 9, 2024

Nick Foligno wins the faceoff cleanly then goes straight to the net and redirects Alex Vlasic’s shot from the point to score his first goal as captain of Chicago. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/8BcKzkpSA3 – Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 9, 2024

The score was now 3-2 in favor of Utah, but it was already too late for the Hawks.

André Tourigny’s team scored two more late goals to run away with the win (5-2).

THE UTAH HOCKEY CLUB PICK UP THE W IN THEIR INAUGURAL GAME! pic.twitter.com/A6syYb9EjL – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2024

2: Bruins and Panthers still hate each other

What better way to start the season:The Bruins and Panthers faced off in the recent playoffs, and one thing in particular stood out.

The two teams didn’t like each other very much… And that’s obviously still the case:

The Bruins and Panthers are picking up right where they left off pic.twitter.com/XMVkVg2Luo – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 8, 2024

The start of the match was electrifying for Panthers fans.

The club scored a quick goal thanks to Sam Bennett and Eetu Luostarinen came in to double his side’s lead a minute after Bennett’s net :

THE PANTHERS STRIKE AGAIN AND THE HOME CROWD IS LOVING IT pic.twitter.com/3x626uLkhY – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 8, 2024

Now Frederic and Bennett have some words pic.twitter.com/A5ItFniJic – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 8, 2024

SAMSON REINHART THE MAN THAT YOU ARE. WHAT A GOAL! pic.twitter.com/JrSa2OoB88 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2024

Again, there was a lot of animosity in the first period.Matthew Tkachuk, who is known as a pest on the ice, found himself at the heart of another melee during the first twenty :The Bruins closed the gap to 2-1 thanks to a Pavel Zacha goal, but Sam Reinhart decided to get involved afterwards.With the Panthers short-handed, the man who scored 57 goals last season used his hands to score a simply magnificent goal:The Panthers continued to dominate in the second period, making the score 5-2 at one point.

That said, that’s when Max Jones got frustrated.

Max Jones takes an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after accidentally slashing the ref pic.twitter.com/2dQzepfq6P – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 9, 2024

The Bruins player tried to take a swing at Evan Rodrigues, but hit the referee instead:

Yikes…

The Panthers score their sixth of the night and chaos ensues. pic.twitter.com/7mc419YzEL – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2024

In the third period, there was still plenty of emotion on the ice between the two teams.Evan Rodrigues scored into the top corner with a perfect shot, and there was some big breaststroke in front of the net afterwards :The Bruins scored twice late in the game, but the damage had already been done.

The Panthers walk away with the win (6-4) and send a big message to the rest of the NHL that they’re still here to be dangerous this season.

3: Blues win their first game of the season

The Kraken hosted the Blues at home yesterday and tried to give their fans a big win.

In the end, it didn’t go as planned.

The Kraken scored twice quickly in the second period, but…

More extracurriculars between Seattle and St. Louis… HOCKEY IS DEFINITELY BACK pic.twitter.com/mDEQ80Q6uh – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 8, 2024

Overtime

But then things started to go wrong.The Blues were down 2-0 and with one point left in the second period, the animosity on the ice began to show :It seems the little scrum completely motivated the Blues, who never looked back afterwards.They scored three goals in the space of a minute and 55 seconds before the end of the second period, and were able to hold the fort for the rest of the game.Jordan Kyrou made his mark with two breakaway goals:Jordan Binnington was solid in the game, making 30 of 32 saves.Kraken fans would have liked a better result, but the team ultimately lost 3-2.

– Well done.

Jessica Campbell’s first game behind the bench with the @SeattleKraken is in the books. #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/T1lOjDmIy6 – NHL (@NHL) October 8, 2024

– Wow.

– They raised the banner in Florida.

The Panthers Stanley Cup banner is here ( : @WillManso) pic.twitter.com/kXyRCN7zIw – BarDown (@BarDown) October 8, 2024

– It goes without saying.

The Panthers and Bruins hold a moment of silence for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. pic.twitter.com/8cwrprr0TI – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 8, 2024

– Snipe !

Pure filth from Pavel Zacha on the PK. pic.twitter.com/tLmtKZGYqU – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2024

– Love this.

Panthers fans are chanting “We want Swayman” pic.twitter.com/tRYnKOFebt – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 9, 2024

– Indeed.

– Things are getting feisty.

Things are getting feisty at the Delta Center pic.twitter.com/T2BbZz4Nku – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2024

– Better luck next time.

Bedard went for the Michigan in his first game of the season pic.twitter.com/I4iSYNvCAt – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 9, 2024

– Last night’s top scorers look like this:

