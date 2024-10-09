Top-3: André Tourigny’s team win their first victory at their new home

Top-3: André Tourigny’s team win their first victory at their new homeAuteur: David Miller
Let’s see how it went:
It was a historic night in the @NHL as @utahhockeyclub won their inaugural game, the @FlaPanthers tallied six goals and raised their first #StanleyCup banner and the @StLouisBlues overcame a multi-goal deficit to secure a victory.#NHLStats: https://t.co/S9P4XaNKYT #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/5qAiyk1Ld8
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 9, 2024
1: A good start
The sold out crowd in Utah is ELECTRIC pic.twitter.com/A4LbqBucxg
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 9, 2024
Utah owner Ryan Smith and Gary Bettman taking in the inaugural @utahhockeyclub game action together pic.twitter.com/IBndwX38eP
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2024
André Tourigny’s team wasted no time in pleasing their new fans.
In the first period, Dylan Guenther scored after only a few minutes of action, and Clayton Keller, who now wears the “C” on his jersey, doubled his team’s lead before the end of the period:
DYLAN GUENTHER SCORES THE FIRST REGULAR SEASON GOAL IN UTAH HC HISTORY pic.twitter.com/1jz2TRK0fF
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 9, 2024
THE CAPTAIN’S TURN pic.twitter.com/12d7EAbSpg
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 9, 2024
It’s off to a great start!
Barrett Hayton gets a piece of the Mikhail Sergachev point shot, and Utah takes a 3-0 lead!
: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/bcEPqoyr4C
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2024
Connor Bedard got the ball rolling with a pass to Teuvo Teravainen for the Hawks’ first goal of the season, and early in the third period, Nick Foligno cut the deficit to one :
Fillllthy dish from Bedard pic.twitter.com/1DTteEnxoi
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 9, 2024
Nick Foligno wins the faceoff cleanly then goes straight to the net and redirects Alex Vlasic’s shot from the point to score his first goal as captain of Chicago. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/8BcKzkpSA3
– Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 9, 2024
André Tourigny’s team scored two more late goals to run away with the win (5-2).
THE UTAH HOCKEY CLUB PICK UP THE W IN THEIR INAUGURAL GAME! pic.twitter.com/A6syYb9EjL
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2024
2: Bruins and Panthers still hate each other
The two teams didn’t like each other very much… And that’s obviously still the case:
The Bruins and Panthers are picking up right where they left off pic.twitter.com/XMVkVg2Luo
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 8, 2024
The club scored a quick goal thanks to Sam Bennett and Eetu Luostarinen came in to double his side’s lead a minute after Bennett’s net :
THE PANTHERS STRIKE AGAIN AND THE HOME CROWD IS LOVING IT pic.twitter.com/3x626uLkhY
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 8, 2024
Now Frederic and Bennett have some words pic.twitter.com/A5ItFniJic
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 8, 2024
SAMSON REINHART THE MAN THAT YOU ARE.
WHAT A GOAL! pic.twitter.com/JrSa2OoB88
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2024
That said, that’s when Max Jones got frustrated.
Max Jones takes an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after accidentally slashing the ref pic.twitter.com/2dQzepfq6P
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 9, 2024
Yikes…
The Panthers score their sixth of the night and chaos ensues. pic.twitter.com/7mc419YzEL
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2024
The Panthers walk away with the win (6-4) and send a big message to the rest of the NHL that they’re still here to be dangerous this season.
3: Blues win their first game of the season
In the end, it didn’t go as planned.
The Kraken scored twice quickly in the second period, but…
SEATTLE GETS KRAKEN
The @SeattleKraken net two early in the second period! #NHLFaceOff
: @espn & @ESPNPlus https://t.co/S5tPrXCygm pic.twitter.com/DGSZdLHAgu
– NHL (@NHL) October 8, 2024
More extracurriculars between Seattle and St. Louis…
HOCKEY IS DEFINITELY BACK pic.twitter.com/mDEQ80Q6uh
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 8, 2024
MOMENTUM = SHIFTED
The @StLouisBlues net three goals in 1:55 to take the lead! #NHLFaceOff
: @espn & @ESPNPlus https://t.co/S5tPrXCygm pic.twitter.com/GLAvLUjxg5
– NHL (@NHL) October 8, 2024
Overtime
– Well done.
Jessica Campbell’s first game behind the bench with the @SeattleKraken is in the books. #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/T1lOjDmIy6
– NHL (@NHL) October 8, 2024
– Wow.
Big-save Binnington. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/q6nBc0hk5n
– St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 8, 2024
– They raised the banner in Florida.
The Panthers Stanley Cup banner is here
(: @WillManso) pic.twitter.com/kXyRCN7zIw
– BarDown (@BarDown) October 8, 2024
– It goes without saying.
The Panthers and Bruins hold a moment of silence for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. pic.twitter.com/8cwrprr0TI
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 8, 2024
– Snipe !
Pure filth from Pavel Zacha on the PK. pic.twitter.com/tLmtKZGYqU
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2024
– Love this.
Panthers fans are chanting “We want Swayman” pic.twitter.com/tRYnKOFebt
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 9, 2024
– Indeed.
A ceremonial puck drop to remember. #NHLFaceOff
: @espn & @ESPNPlus https://t.co/S5tPrXCygm
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/xRRolbcEJm
– NHL (@NHL) October 9, 2024
– Things are getting feisty.
Things are getting feisty at the Delta Center pic.twitter.com/T2BbZz4Nku
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2024
– Better luck next time.
Bedard went for the Michigan in his first game of the season pic.twitter.com/I4iSYNvCAt
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 9, 2024
– Last night’s top scorers look like this:
