Joseph Woll thinks there’s nothing better than facing the Habs at the Bell Centre

The Canadiens’ season kicks off in less than 24 hours, and the excitement is palpable on both sides. We already know how much the Canadiens’ players are looking forward to the game, but this time it’s a Maple Leafs player who can’t wait to play in Montreal.

Goaltender Joseph Woll spoke to the media on Tuesday and explained that he was looking forward to playing against the Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Wednesday.

In fact, he said there’s nothing better than facing the Canadiens at the Bell Centre!

Joseph Woll seems excited to start the season against the Habs https://t.co/KKtvl4fJsl – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 8, 2024

That’s quite a statement coming from the Leafs’ young goalie, but he’s right. Matches between Montreal and Toronto always produce sparks.

We saw just that during the pre-season schedule, when Arber Xhekaj lashed out at Cédric Paré after the latter injured Patrik Laine.

The 26-year-old goaltender has never faced the Canadiens at the Bell Centre, but he did enjoy success in the amphitheatre a few years ago.

The American won the World Junior Championship in Montreal in 2017. It’s a great memory for him.

Woll is especially excited at the prospect of starting a new season. We’re talking about a season where he should see more action than last year, when he only played 25 games. But that was still a peak in his young career.

The young Leafs goalie will share the net with Anthony Stolarz. We may not expect a 50-start season for Woll, but he’ll certainly get more starts than last season.

The bad news for Woll is that head coach Craig Berube wouldn’t reveal his starting goaltender on Tuesday. The good news is that Toronto’s other goaltender, Anthony Stolarz, is a native of New Jersey, where the Leafs will play the next day against the Devils.

Overtime

We should have confirmation sometime Wednesday.

