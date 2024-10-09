Oliver Kapanen eligible to play in the American League this season

Oliver Kapanen eligible to play in the American League this seasonAuteur: Jennifer Davis
Oliver Kapanen arrived at the Habs’ training camp with one goal in mind: to make the club.
He succeeded in his mission after impressing the Habs’ management and coaching staff.
All indications are that he won’t be in uniform tonight for the first game of the season, but we can expect to see him play his first NHL game soon.
Because that’s what everyone was saying: for him, it was only the NHL or Sweden this season.
Hats off to the Twitter account by the name of Jean-François C. (MtlfanSakic) for finding the information:
Olivier Kapanen could be eligible to be placed in the AHL this season. Kapanen needs to be on the roster until Dec 7.
A retained player can be placed in the AHL without being offered first to his IIHF team if the player spent at least 60 days on the active roster. pic.twitter.com/4dsX7KTQZx
– Jean-Francois C. (@MtlfanSakic) October 8, 2024
In the end, it’s as if the Habs had a two-month trial period with the Finnish forward.
Kapanen has done enough to earn his place, but I’m thinking that maybe there’s a world out there where management wants to make sure they have control over his progress… Because in Europe, you never know how things might turn out for a youngster.
The environment can be bad, the team’s performance on the ice can have an impact on a player’s development… A bit like we saw with David Reinbacher last season.
