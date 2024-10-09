Gustav Lindström signs contract with the Canadian

Surprise!

The Canadiens have just announced that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Gustav Lindström on a one-year, two-way contract.

This is a return for Lindström, who played 14 games for the Habs last season.

More details to come…