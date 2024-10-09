Gustav Lindström signs contract with the Canadian

Gustav Lindström signs contract with the CanadianAuteur: Christopher Brown
The Canadiens have just announced that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Gustav Lindström on a one-year, two-way contract.
This is a return for Lindström, who played 14 games for the Habs last season.
News release ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/WHJ26qiqcJ
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 9, 2024
More details to come…