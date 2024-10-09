Habs third longest-serving GM/coach

Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay

Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh

Jared Bednar, Colorado

Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina

André Tourigny, Phoenix/Utah

Martin St-Louis, Montreal

In recent months, a number of coaches across the NHL have lost their jobs.And every time one was let go, it was reported that Martin St-Louis was climbing the list of longest-serving coaches with their current team.In fact, St-Louis ranks pretty high when you look at it.But if we push the exercise further, as Guillaume Villemaire did, we realize that of the five names in front of St-Louis, three of them have experienced a GM change since February 9, 2022, the date the Habs changed coaches.

The Penguins, Avalanche and Hurricanes have all had a new GM in recent years, putting the Kent Hughes / Martin St-Louis duo in third place in the standings – and therefore, in the league.

With the Canadiens season starting tonight, just a quick fact that the Duo of Martin St-Louis and Kent Hughes is the 3rd longest-serving GM/Coach duo currently in the NHL pic.twitter.com/fxkyAQlzth – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) October 9, 2024

Of course, it’s striking to see that the Salt Lake City and Tampa Bay duo are the only ones ahead of the Habs. It just goes to show how fast things move in the NHL.

After all, it can be summed up this way: since February 9, 2022, 29 out of 32 teams have changed coach or general manager at least once. And the Utah duo have changed cities…

I wonder if one day, the Habs will be at the top of the rankings. Maybe the Utah duo has a chance of being dismantled before the Habs if things go badly there, but I don’t see the Tampa Bay duo changing.

At the same time, I say that… but maybe, like Joe Sakic did in Colorado, Julien BriseBois could step up as president to make Mathieu Darche GM one day?

