Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Habs third longest-serving GM/coach

 Auteur: Jennifer Davis
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Habs third longest-serving GM/coach
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
In recent months, a number of coaches across the NHL have lost their jobs.

And every time one was let go, it was reported that Martin St-Louis was climbing the list of longest-serving coaches with their current team.

In fact, St-Louis ranks pretty high when you look at it.

  • Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay
  • Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh
  • Jared Bednar, Colorado
  • Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina
  • André Tourigny, Phoenix/Utah
  • Martin St-Louis, Montreal
But if we push the exercise further, as Guillaume Villemaire did, we realize that of the five names in front of St-Louis, three of them have experienced a GM change since February 9, 2022, the date the Habs changed coaches.

The Penguins, Avalanche and Hurricanes have all had a new GM in recent years, putting the Kent Hughes / Martin St-Louis duo in third place in the standings – and therefore, in the league.

Of course, it’s striking to see that the Salt Lake City and Tampa Bay duo are the only ones ahead of the Habs. It just goes to show how fast things move in the NHL.

After all, it can be summed up this way: since February 9, 2022, 29 out of 32 teams have changed coach or general manager at least once. And the Utah duo have changed cities…

I wonder if one day, the Habs will be at the top of the rankings. Maybe the Utah duo has a chance of being dismantled before the Habs if things go badly there, but I don’t see the Tampa Bay duo changing.

At the same time, I say that… but maybe, like Joe Sakic did in Colorado, Julien BriseBois could step up as president to make Mathieu Darche GM one day?


Overtime

– He’s finally back.

– Good morning, Mr Suzuki.

– He’s getting used to the NCAA.

– Still.

– It’s up to him to make the most of it.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content