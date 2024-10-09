We need to talk about the (Québécois) veterans on the Habs blue line.

Logan Mailloux, Adam Engstrom and William Trudeau are three defensemen who will start the season in Laval and who will want to earn a recall from the Montreal Canadiens.David Reinbacher, due to injury, is not on the list.

When you look at the youngsters who realistically have a chance of moving up, it’s pretty much the end of the list as of October 9. Mailloux, barring a catastrophe, will get some games this season.

These are youngsters who are going to heat up the Jayden Struble, Justin Barron, Arber Xhekaj and Lane Hutson of this world.

On the other side of the spectrum, Mike Matheson, David Savard and Kaiden Guhle are three players whose place in the line-up is currently assured. If they’re healthy, they’ll play.

Because of his age and contract ending in 2031, Guhle has the most fixed future of the three men. But the two Québécois in the line-up must, of necessity, be wondering about their future.

Nobody has more fun at Habs practice than David Savard aka Papa Savvy

Matheson and Savard may be living on borrowed time in Montreal. But how long will the two men, who are leaders on the blue line, stay?

Because the Habs want to be #InTheMix this season, it’s possible to believe Matheson won’t be traded if all goes well. But what about Savard? Will the Habs risk losing him for nothing this summer?

These are questions that Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton must ask themselves. But they must also ask themselves: if things go badly, what next?

Because Savard will be available in the summer of 2025, and Matheson in the summer of 2026, it’s safe to assume that Savard should leave if things go badly – and they will go badly this season, in my opinion.

And because Matheson has more the profile of a guy who could stay a few more years, it seems obvious.

On the other hand, because the Habs have a number of left-handed players in their future, and because Matheson could become a very, very sought-after player if he plays well again this season, you have to wonder if he isn’t the one who could leave.

What I note, on this subject, is that Richard Labbé, in a “round table” type discussion with his colleagues at La Presse, not only mentioned that he expects Matheson to be traded, but he also thinks he’ll break the bank on his next contract.

He [Mike Matheson] will have 64 million good reasons to demand a new contract. (Well, okay, maybe not 64, but you’ll be surprised too.) – Richard Labbé

Le Canadien | À trois sur Slack pour la nouvelle saison

If Matheson were to be traded, I don’t think the Habs would trade Savard either. While the goal may become to draft well at the end of the season, there are limits to throwing youngsters into the lion’s den.

Imagine if the veterans left and Guhle got injured – which isn’t impossible, considering the Albertan’s recent seasons. Who would form the Habs’ top-4? Just thinking about it would give me the heebie-jeebies.

But if the Habs trade Matheson, are they prepared to live with the fact that Savard could be on his way out as a free agent, leaving the Habs without either defenseman next off-season?The next off-season is the one that Kent Hughes has already established as the highlight of the rebuild. Can we move on to the next level without any of these veterans?

It’s too early to think about all this, because the season is still to play out, and the Flanelle’s management must have some big offers to think about possibly trading one of its Québécois veterans. But still: it’s important to think.

Overtime

And until proven otherwise, Savard is at the end of his contract.

– If only the Preds had a top AHL goalie to compensate…

Juuse Saros officially day to day with a lower body injury. Brunette says they have not made decision on a starter for Predators opener vs Stars on Thursday.

– 25 and under: the Habs have their say.

– Max Pacioretty: it will be special to be at the Habs opening game.

#Leafs Max Pacioretty: "I don't know, I don't want to speculate but I have a lot of good memories there and will have a lot of friends at the game… it's definitely different from when I first went back with the turnover… but it's always special for me to go back there."

– Last year to talk about rebuilding? [98.5 FM]

