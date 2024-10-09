We need to talk about the (Québécois) veterans on the Habs blue line.Auteur: Emily Smith
When you look at the youngsters who realistically have a chance of moving up, it’s pretty much the end of the list as of October 9. Mailloux, barring a catastrophe, will get some games this season.
On the other side of the spectrum, Mike Matheson, David Savard and Kaiden Guhle are three players whose place in the line-up is currently assured. If they’re healthy, they’ll play.
Because of his age and contract ending in 2031, Guhle has the most fixed future of the three men. But the two Québécois in the line-up must, of necessity, be wondering about their future.
Because the Habs want to be #InTheMix this season, it’s possible to believe Matheson won’t be traded if all goes well. But what about Savard? Will the Habs risk losing him for nothing this summer?
Because Savard will be available in the summer of 2025, and Matheson in the summer of 2026, it’s safe to assume that Savard should leave if things go badly – and they will go badly this season, in my opinion.
On the other hand, because the Habs have a number of left-handed players in their future, and because Matheson could become a very, very sought-after player if he plays well again this season, you have to wonder if he isn’t the one who could leave.
What I note, on this subject, is that Richard Labbé, in a “round table” type discussion with his colleagues at La Presse, not only mentioned that he expects Matheson to be traded, but he also thinks he’ll break the bank on his next contract.
He [Mike Matheson] will have 64 million good reasons to demand a new contract. (Well, okay, maybe not 64, but you’ll be surprised too.) – Richard Labbé
If Matheson were to be traded, I don’t think the Habs would trade Savard either. While the goal may become to draft well at the end of the season, there are limits to throwing youngsters into the lion’s den.
Imagine if the veterans left and Guhle got injured – which isn’t impossible, considering the Albertan’s recent seasons. Who would form the Habs’ top-4? Just thinking about it would give me the heebie-jeebies.
It’s too early to think about all this, because the season is still to play out, and the Flanelle’s management must have some big offers to think about possibly trading one of its Québécois veterans. But still: it’s important to think.
