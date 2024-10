After months of waiting, the Canadiens were back in action.It began its season at home against the Maple Leafs.

Last year, it was Alex Newhook who scored the team’s first goal of the season. This season, it’s Cole Caufield… on the powerplay.

Cole Caufield scores the first goal of the season for the #GoHabsGo Nice setup by Dach and Slafkovsky. 1-0 Canadiens. pic.twitter.com/djSOX8lw8o – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 9, 2024

He foiled Anthony Stolarz with a perfect play initiated by Mike Matheson and Juraj Slafkovsky.The powerplay is unlocked. Finally.

Details to come…

Caufield scored in his first official game with number 13. He changed his number to pay tribute to his friend Johnny Gaudreau.