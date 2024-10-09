Bell Centre crowd gives Patrik Laine a standing ovation

Tonight marked the official start of the Habs season.For the occasion, Montreal hosted Toronto.

We couldn’t wait to see Patrik Laine, and when he was introduced to the crowd, he received a huge ovation. We weren’t disappointed.

Habs fans at the Bell Centre show a lot of love to the injured Patrik Laine with a loud standing ovation pic.twitter.com/YXRa3nPodg – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 9, 2024

People love him in Montreal.

He hasn’t played a single game for the Habs and already, he’s won the hearts of the fans. I’m sure he would have liked this game, but you could see the emotion in his face. He even received a pat on the back from his coach Martin St-Louis.

Details to follow…

Overtime

– Really?

Sportsnet’s Colby Armstrong is a Nick Suzuki Respecter “I think he’s a 90+ points guy.” pic.twitter.com/rEnxbbBcnc – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 9, 2024

– Super.

Sam Montembeault’s new goalie mask for the upcoming Habs season by Sylabrush. pic.twitter.com/U4ESFqQwvp – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 9, 2024

– Carey!

– Obviously.