Bell Centre crowd gives Patrik Laine a standing ovation

 Auteur: Matthew Garcia
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Tonight marked the official start of the Habs season.

For the occasion, Montreal hosted Toronto.

We couldn’t wait to see Patrik Laine, and when he was introduced to the crowd, he received a huge ovation. We weren’t disappointed.

People love him in Montreal.

He hasn’t played a single game for the Habs and already, he’s won the hearts of the fans. I’m sure he would have liked this game, but you could see the emotion in his face. He even received a pat on the back from his coach Martin St-Louis.

Details to follow…


Overtime

– Really?

– Super.

– Carey!

– Obviously.

