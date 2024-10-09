47 saves: Samuel Montembeault whitewashes the Leafs

Canadiens in warmups: Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovský

Newhook-Dach-Armia

Heineman-Evans-Gallagher

Barré-Boulet-Dvorak-Anderson Matheson-Guhle

Hutson-Savard

Xhekaj-Barron Montembeault

Primeau – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 9, 2024

The Canadiens kicked off their season at the Bell Centre tonight.Finally!For the occasion, here are the lineups:The Canadiens had no success on the power play during the preparatory schedule.But on his second opportunity of the season, Cole Caufield hit the nail on the head.

He scored the team’s first goal of the season.

In his first game wearing No. 13 Cole Caufield opens the scoring. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/3ZMEQ5y51N – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2024

A goal for Johnny Gaudreau.

In the first period, Mike Matheson played almost 10 minutes. We saw that he’s still the number one defenseman, despite the presence of Lane Hutson. Matheson ended the game with 26:35 of playing time.

Solid outing by Montembeault so far with Toronto outshooting Montreal 29-19. – Sean Farrell 27 (@seanfarrell27) October 10, 2024

No goals were scored in the second period, but the Leafs threatened on several occasions.Either Samuel Montembeault was solid or the puck hit the post.After 40 minutes of play, Montreal was still holding on to its one-goal lead.Like the second period, no one hit the target in the third, but the home side held firm.

What I remember about this opening game: Monty’s performance.

Montembeault ranks 2nd in history for most saves in an opening game pic.twitter.com/NVVpkunS9E – Sébastien Goulet (@SebGouletTVAS) October 10, 2024

Samuel Montembeault, the first star of the evening, blanked the Leafs with a performance ofIt was his second shutout as a member of the Canadiens.Final score: 1-0.

Martin St-Louis’ team won’t be able to celebrate for too long, because tomorrow they’ll be in Boston to face the Bruins.

Overtime

– What a game for Alex Barré-Boulet! His vision is truly excellent.

Barré-Boulet = hockey player – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 10, 2024

– Here’s why Cole Caufield scored.

Cole Caufield goal pic.twitter.com/q6spkCwE3M – Alex Jodoin (@colegoalfield) October 9, 2024

– Lane Hutson MUST be the first-wave power-play quarterback.