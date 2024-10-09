47 saves: Samuel Montembeault whitewashes the Leafs

47 saves: Samuel Montembeault whitewashes the LeafsAuteur: Emily Smith
Canadiens in warmups:
Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovský
Newhook-Dach-Armia
Heineman-Evans-Gallagher
Barré-Boulet-Dvorak-Anderson
Matheson-Guhle
Hutson-Savard
Xhekaj-Barron
Montembeault
Primeau
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 9, 2024
First lineup of 2024! @Molson_Canadian | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/I9xIBTIvCX
– Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 9, 2024
He scored the team’s first goal of the season.
In his first game wearing No. 13 Cole Caufield opens the scoring.
Unreal. pic.twitter.com/3ZMEQ5y51N
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2024
In the first period, Mike Matheson played almost 10 minutes. We saw that he’s still the number one defenseman, despite the presence of Lane Hutson. Matheson ended the game with 26:35 of playing time.
Solid outing by Montembeault so far with Toronto outshooting Montreal 29-19.
– Sean Farrell 27 (@seanfarrell27) October 10, 2024
What I remember about this opening game: Monty’s performance.
Montembeault ranks 2nd in history for most saves in an opening game pic.twitter.com/NVVpkunS9E
– Sébastien Goulet (@SebGouletTVAS) October 10, 2024
Martin St-Louis’ team won’t be able to celebrate for too long, because tomorrow they’ll be in Boston to face the Bruins.
Overtime
– What a game for Alex Barré-Boulet! His vision is truly excellent.
Barré-Boulet = hockey player
– Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 10, 2024
– Here’s why Cole Caufield scored.
Cole Caufield goal pic.twitter.com/q6spkCwE3M
– Alex Jodoin (@colegoalfield) October 9, 2024
– Lane Hutson MUST be the first-wave power-play quarterback.
I know he’s a rookie but I wouldn’t wait very long to get Hutson out there https://t.co/xork9KwGFJ
– Mike Johnson (@mike_p_johnson) October 10, 2024