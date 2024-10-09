Skip to content
47 saves: Samuel Montembeault whitewashes the Leafs

 Auteur: Emily Smith
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The Canadiens kicked off their season at the Bell Centre tonight.

Finally!

For the occasion, here are the lineups:

The Canadiens had no success on the power play during the preparatory schedule.

But on his second opportunity of the season, Cole Caufield hit the nail on the head.

He scored the team’s first goal of the season.

A goal for Johnny Gaudreau.

In the first period, Mike Matheson played almost 10 minutes. We saw that he’s still the number one defenseman, despite the presence of Lane Hutson. Matheson ended the game with 26:35 of playing time.

No goals were scored in the second period, but the Leafs threatened on several occasions.

Either Samuel Montembeault was solid or the puck hit the post.

After 40 minutes of play, Montreal was still holding on to its one-goal lead.

Like the second period, no one hit the target in the third, but the home side held firm.

What I remember about this opening game: Monty’s performance.

Samuel Montembeault, the first star of the evening, blanked the Leafs with a performance of

It was his second shutout as a member of the Canadiens.

Final score: 1-0.

Martin St-Louis’ team won’t be able to celebrate for too long, because tomorrow they’ll be in Boston to face the Bruins.


Overtime

– What a game for Alex Barré-Boulet! His vision is truly excellent.

– Here’s why Cole Caufield scored.

– Lane Hutson MUST be the first-wave power-play quarterback.

