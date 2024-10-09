Igor Shesterkin on track to break the market for goalkeepers

Yesterday, Kevin Weekes revealed that Igor Shesterkin had turned down an eight-year, $88 million contract. A seemingly gigantic contract, but one that was rightly turned down, according to Elliotte Friedman.

After all, he’s the Rangers’ best player and should be the best-paid player. Artemi Panarin earns $11,642,857 per season. Friedman believes the Russian goaltender will break the goaltending market.

At this point, it’s clear that Shesty will become the highest-paid goaltender of all time. There’s no doubt about it.

Now the question is: how much more money will he earn than Carey Price? According to the Sportsnet tipster’s theories, Shesty’s next contract could be in the neighborhood of $12.58 million.

Yes, he could ask for a bit more than Panarin, but why would he limit himself to $11.65 million, for example, when he could ask for $12.58 million? Because, according to Friedman, contracts are now negotiated on the basis of payroll percentage, and with payroll continuing to rise, the Russian’s agent is doing the right thing.

Now, with the quality of the Rangers’ forwards and defensemen, there isn’t much money available. But Shesterkin is so important that New York will have no choice but to comply with his demands. Whether it’s $11.65, $12.58 or $14 million, Chris Drury will have no choice but to perform salary gymnastics.

We should also point out that the contracts of Alexis Lafrenière, who just scored a superb goal, and K’Andre Miller, among others, will be up for negotiation soon. I have a feeling that the Blue Shirts won’t have the same line-up in 2025-2026 as in 2024-2025…

Right now, the club has less than $500,000 under the salary cap.

