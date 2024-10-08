Mailloux and Roy are in the same boat: disappointed, but motivated to prove things

Logan Mailloux and Joshua Roy failed to earn a spot with the Canadiens.

So, they were on the ice this morning for the Laval Rocket’s training session, and the two guys are kind of in the same boat.

Both defenseman and forward are disappointed to have been demoted to the AHL.

Logan Mailloux’s situation is different because he had a respectable camp.

But it’s been harder for Joshua Roy, and he knows it. Rocket game analyst Vincent Demuy (BPM Sports) spoke to him this morning, and the Québécois admitted that it was a tough day yesterday.

The Habs’ decision seemed to be hard for Logan Mailloux to digest, as he spoke to the media this lunchtime. “I have to be more consistent. I didn’t prove I could offer my best level of play on a regular basis during camp.” – Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) October 8, 2024

Joshua Roy traded to @RocketLaval, his 1st reaction: “It was a tough pill to swallow yesterday, but this morning it’s a fresh start. I want to work on myself and my game. My goal is to get back to the top.” – Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) October 8, 2024

Like Logan Mailloux, he knows he needs to be more consistent, and both guys share the same goal of getting back to the NHL before too long:Injuries can happen at any time in hockey.

That’s why Mailloux and Roy need to keep the right attitude, telling themselves that they’ll possibly get a chance to shine at some point.

We’re also talking about two young players who should quickly become leaders in Laval this season.

Mailloux should have a huge role at the blue line, and offensively, it’s probably Joshua Roy who will lead the herd.

After all, that’s what we want to see from two prospects with great potential.

In fact, Roy completed a line-up today alongside Sean Farrell and Brandon Gignac, two guys with offensive qualities in their game.

Pascal Vincent wants to ensure that Roy has the opportunity to produce, and that’s a good thing too.

Because that’s how he’ll gain confidence, after yesterday’s difficult news.

Offensive combinations this noon at @RocketLaval: Farrell-Gignac-Roy

Dauphin-Condotta-Simoneau

Davidson-Beck-Mesar

Tuch-Xhekaj-Kidney

Arseneau-Beaucage-Perreault No specific trios order, just a deduction. – Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) October 8, 2024

Overtime

– Um…

– This is why I love David Savard.

Nobody has more fun at Habs practice than David Savard aka Papa Savvy pic.twitter.com/H8uQLRQIdw – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 8, 2024

– Well done.

Each and every time we walk through these doors. For Johnny pic.twitter.com/lblsanwR2K – Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 8, 2024

– Too bad.