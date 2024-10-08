Mailloux and Roy are in the same boat: disappointed, but motivated to prove things

Mailloux and Roy are in the same boat: disappointed, but motivated to prove thingsAuteur: Emma Wilson
So, they were on the ice this morning for the Laval Rocket’s training session, and the two guys are kind of in the same boat.
Logan Mailloux’s situation is different because he had a respectable camp.
But it’s been harder for Joshua Roy, and he knows it. Rocket game analyst Vincent Demuy (BPM Sports) spoke to him this morning, and the Québécois admitted that it was a tough day yesterday.
The Habs’ decision seemed to be hard for Logan Mailloux to digest, as he spoke to the media this lunchtime.
“I have to be more consistent. I didn’t prove I could offer my best level of play on a regular basis during camp.”
– Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) October 8, 2024
Joshua Roy traded to @RocketLaval, his 1st reaction:
“It was a tough pill to swallow yesterday, but this morning it’s a fresh start. I want to work on myself and my game. My goal is to get back to the top.”
– Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) October 8, 2024
That’s why Mailloux and Roy need to keep the right attitude, telling themselves that they’ll possibly get a chance to shine at some point.
We’re also talking about two young players who should quickly become leaders in Laval this season.
Mailloux should have a huge role at the blue line, and offensively, it’s probably Joshua Roy who will lead the herd.
After all, that’s what we want to see from two prospects with great potential.
Pascal Vincent wants to ensure that Roy has the opportunity to produce, and that’s a good thing too.
Because that’s how he’ll gain confidence, after yesterday’s difficult news.
Offensive combinations this noon at @RocketLaval:
Farrell-Gignac-Roy
Dauphin-Condotta-Simoneau
Davidson-Beck-Mesar
Tuch-Xhekaj-Kidney
Arseneau-Beaucage-Perreault
No specific trios order, just a deduction.
– Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) October 8, 2024
Overtime
– Um…
Do you have confidence in the Habs’ powerplay to start the season? #fyp #foryou #canadiens #avantagenumerique pic.twitter.com/fhdoTdWY48
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 8, 2024
– This is why I love David Savard.
Nobody has more fun at Habs practice than David Savard aka Papa Savvy
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 8, 2024
– Well done.
Each and every time we walk through these doors.
For Johnny pic.twitter.com/lblsanwR2K
– Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 8, 2024
– Too bad.
RJ Barrett will miss the remainder of preseason due to a sprain to the AC joint in his right shoulder, the Raptors announced. pic.twitter.com/bxwMrlV8oi
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 8, 2024