Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Mailloux and Roy are in the same boat: disappointed, but motivated to prove things

 Auteur: Emma Wilson
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Mailloux and Roy are in the same boat: disappointed, but motivated to prove things
Credit: Getty Images
Logan Mailloux and Joshua Roy failed to earn a spot with the Canadiens.

So, they were on the ice this morning for the Laval Rocket’s training session, and the two guys are kind of in the same boat.

Both defenseman and forward are disappointed to have been demoted to the AHL.

Logan Mailloux’s situation is different because he had a respectable camp.

He showed his qualities, so much so that Martin St-Louis said yesterday that he would have a long career in the NHL.

But it’s been harder for Joshua Roy, and he knows it. Rocket game analyst Vincent Demuy (BPM Sports) spoke to him this morning, and the Québécois admitted that it was a tough day yesterday.

Like Logan Mailloux, he knows he needs to be more consistent, and both guys share the same goal of getting back to the NHL before too long:

Injuries can happen at any time in hockey.

That’s why Mailloux and Roy need to keep the right attitude, telling themselves that they’ll possibly get a chance to shine at some point.

We’re also talking about two young players who should quickly become leaders in Laval this season.

Mailloux should have a huge role at the blue line, and offensively, it’s probably Joshua Roy who will lead the herd.

After all, that’s what we want to see from two prospects with great potential.

In fact, Roy completed a line-up today alongside Sean Farrell and Brandon Gignac, two guys with offensive qualities in their game.

Pascal Vincent wants to ensure that Roy has the opportunity to produce, and that’s a good thing too.

Because that’s how he’ll gain confidence, after yesterday’s difficult news.


Overtime

– Um…

– This is why I love David Savard.

– Well done.

– Too bad.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content