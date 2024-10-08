Skip to content
Juraj Slafkovsky featured in new Sherwood advert

 Auteur: Matthew Garcia
Juraj Slafkovsky featured in new Sherwood advert
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Juraj Slafkovsky is about to embark on his third NHL season.

He was excellent in the final stretch of the 23-24 campaign, ending the season with 50 points (including 20 goals).

That said, the Slovak is establishing himself as one of the best young players on the circuit.

The Habs player is also becoming popular all over the league, as his reputation is well established.

Case in point?

Today we learn that Slaf is partnering with Sherwood, and is featured in a new ad for the company.

The ad was shared on Sherwood’s Instagram account :

In the ad, Slaf can be seen feinting on the rink with his new stick.

The end result is well done, I think. The Habs player looks mean… Hehe.

Alex DeBrincat, Connor Bedard, Artturi Lehkonen, Quinton Byfield, Matthew Tkachuk and William Nylander are already associated with Sherwood.

However, the company has just made another big move by teaming up with Slaf, who was the first overall pick in the 2022 draft.

This isn’t the first time the Habs player has been featured in a commercial.

He has already starred ina long-running ad in partnership with hockey equipment company Bauer, and has also become the face of a brand of bottled mineral water from Slovakia.

Once again, it proves that he’s popular even though he’s still very young.


