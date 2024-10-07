Mike Ribeiro pleads guilty to one count of indecent assault

This is what we learn from Kevin Dubé of the Journal de Québec.

Mike Ribeiro has finally decided to admit he was wrong. He pleaded guilty to charges of indecent assault this morning. “I pray you find meaning in your life,” his victim told him.https://t.co/rpcH0aFcPE – Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) October 7, 2024

By the way, in another article published today by Kevin Dubé, you can read a full translation of the victim’s testimony.

I warn you, it’s pretty disturbing.

In short, having pleaded guilty to touching the victim’s genitals without her consent, Ribeiro is off the hook (unfortunately).

He won’t do any jail time, as he only has one day to serve, which he had already done, and will have to pay a $4,000 fine.

It’s good that he pleaded guilty, but if he really did this, it deserves more than a slap on the wrist…

He’s getting off pretty lightly for having affected the victim’s life so much, but also her family’s, as she explains well in her testimony, which she read directly to Ribeiro.

We also learn in the testimony that he raped the aunt and cousin of the victim in question…

In short, Ribeiro is no choirboy.

