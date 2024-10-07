Johnny Gaudreau: Frank Seravalli apologizes for his disgusting comment about him

Johnny Gaudreau: Frank Seravalli apologizes for his disgusting comment about himAuteur: Emma Wilson
With a little help from Johnny Gaudreau, the Blue Jackets will win the 2025 draft lottery. – Frank Seravalli
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 7, 2024
The text has been modified since this morning… But it took a long time before he decided to completely change his sentence.
Because at some point, Seravalli simply decided to add the words “in heaven” after Johnny Gaudreau.
It’s ordinary :
its somehow worse now pic.twitter.com/zVYm3Sxbzz
– darnold (@thesuprememexi1) October 7, 2024
It’s getting people talking on Twitter because the comment is disgusting even though we understand what he meant.
Because it wasn’t a typo or anything. He knew what he meant when he wrote his sentence, and that’s why it’s not going down well.
The damage has already been done, and it seems…
Earlier today, in an annual season predictions column, I picked the Columbus Blue Jackets to win the Draft Lottery and included commentary about Johnny Gaudreau looking down on them from heaven for good luck.
What I wrote and how my poor choice of words was received was not…
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 7, 2024
He was keen to send an apology to the fans… But personally, it’s mainly the Blue Jackets and Johnny’s family he should be apologizing to.
