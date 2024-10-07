Johnny Gaudreau: Frank Seravalli apologizes for his disgusting comment about him

With a little help from Johnny Gaudreau, the Blue Jackets will win the 2025 draft lottery. – Frank Seravalli

This morning, the renowned Frank Seravalli let it slip.In a prediction article written in the run-up to the season, he predicted that the Blue Jackets would finish the campaign in the bottom half of the standings, which would allow them to win the lottery.But what really got people going was when he wrote the following:Come on.

The text has been modified since this morning… But it took a long time before he decided to completely change his sentence.

Because at some point, Seravalli simply decided to add the words “in heaven” after Johnny Gaudreau.

It’s ordinary :

its somehow worse now pic.twitter.com/zVYm3Sxbzz – darnold (@thesuprememexi1) October 7, 2024

It’s getting people talking on Twitter because the comment is disgusting even though we understand what he meant.

And Frank Seravalli, who knows the game, should have done things differently.

Because it wasn’t a typo or anything. He knew what he meant when he wrote his sentence, and that’s why it’s not going down well.

After receiving a ton of nasty comments on his X profile, the main guy finally decided to apologize.That said, I invite you to click on the tweet below and see what people are saying about him.

The damage has already been done, and it seems…

Earlier today, in an annual season predictions column, I picked the Columbus Blue Jackets to win the Draft Lottery and included commentary about Johnny Gaudreau looking down on them from heaven for good luck. What I wrote and how my poor choice of words was received was not… – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 7, 2024

In his tweet, Seravalli explained that he should never have written those words and that he felt terrible.

He was keen to send an apology to the fans… But personally, it’s mainly the Blue Jackets and Johnny’s family he should be apologizing to.

Overtime

His reputation has just taken a hit.

