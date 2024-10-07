Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Johnny Gaudreau: Frank Seravalli apologizes for his disgusting comment about him

 Auteur: Emma Wilson
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Johnny Gaudreau: Frank Seravalli apologizes for his disgusting comment about him
Credit: Getty Images
This morning, the renowned Frank Seravalli let it slip.

In a prediction article written in the run-up to the season, he predicted that the Blue Jackets would finish the campaign in the bottom half of the standings, which would allow them to win the lottery.

But what really got people going was when he wrote the following:

With a little help from Johnny Gaudreau, the Blue Jackets will win the 2025 draft lottery. – Frank Seravalli

Come on.

The text has been modified since this morning… But it took a long time before he decided to completely change his sentence.

Because at some point, Seravalli simply decided to add the words “in heaven” after Johnny Gaudreau.

It’s ordinary :

It’s getting people talking on Twitter because the comment is disgusting even though we understand what he meant.

And Frank Seravalli, who knows the game, should have done things differently.

Because it wasn’t a typo or anything. He knew what he meant when he wrote his sentence, and that’s why it’s not going down well.

After receiving a ton of nasty comments on his X profile, the main guy finally decided to apologize.

That said, I invite you to click on the tweet below and see what people are saying about him.

The damage has already been done, and it seems…

In his tweet, Seravalli explained that he should never have written those words and that he felt terrible.

He was keen to send an apology to the fans… But personally, it’s mainly the Blue Jackets and Johnny’s family he should be apologizing to.

His reputation has just taken a hit.


Overtime

– Good point.

– To be continued.

– I’d love to see Huberdeau bounce back this season.

– I love it when athletes show respect like this.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content