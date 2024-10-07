Remparts equipment handlers praise Marc Bergevin’s kindness

The Kings played two games in Quebec City last week.And it was a success, especially when you see how packed the stands were for both games.

Fans were out in force, even if the Kings aren’t from the province:

Game on. Last one here in Quebec City for the Kings as they host the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/9TQ6kiwYkA – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) October 5, 2024

Good, honestly.

It was the perfect opportunity to prove to the NHL that hockey can work in Quebec City, and there was no better way to send a message than by filling the Centre Vidéotron.

It remains to be seen whether the league feels the same way…

But the Kings’ visit to Quebec City wasn’t just a success because of the fans who showed up at the amphitheatre for the games.

What’s cool is that players and staff have been attending events, giving back to the community, and it’s obviously appreciated.

In particular, the Remparts’ equipment handlers had the opportunity to chat with Marc Bergevin, and as Mikaël Lalancette wrote in an article, the guys appreciated the kindness of the former Canadiens GM.

Claude Tremblay, the Remparts’ assistant equipment manager, had good things to say about the Kings’ visit:

We were spoiled, it was practically our paycheck! It’s big and rewarding for us. – Claude Tremblay

The Kings left a very positive impression in the bowels of the Centre Vidéotron. Including Anze Kopitar and Marc Bergevin. The Kings’ visit to Quebec City seen from the inside https://t.co/mLHYP6ompQ – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) October 7, 2024

Everyone seems to be happy in the end.

Fans loved the experience, players too, Remparts members got to meet some of hockey’s biggest names… It’s hard to ask for more.

It seems to have helped – just a little – to forget about the subsidy offered by the Legault government for the Kings to come and play in Quebec.

