Demidov: 5:16 of playing time in the first half… And 15 seconds for the rest of the game

Demidov: 5:16 of playing time in the first half… And 15 seconds for the rest of the gameAuteur: Jennifer Davis
If I were to tell you that I’ve been enjoying following Ivan Demidov’s games lately, that would be a lie – a huge lie, in fact.
After all, it’s hard to appreciate a player’s performance when he’s stuck on the bench. Right?
Demidov spent 15 seconds on the ice in the second period… And he never tasted ice again after his club allowed a goal while he was on the ice.
The final result is as follows: eight presences in total… For an official playing time of 5:31.
Ah, and meanwhile, the KHL tweeted that it was “cool” to follow Demidov in the first month of the season:
How cool it is to watch KHL Rookie of the Month Ivan Demidov in action?
Da. pic.twitter.com/IT40NMb0Lb
– KHL (@khl_eng) October 7, 2024
I really feel like I’m repeating myself, but the observation is always the same.
Demidov isn’t playing enough to progress, and that’s the problem.
It’s hard to look at the situation in Montreal because there’s no one in control of Roman Rotenberg’s decisions.
After all, we know that youngsters don’t play much in the KHL… But on the other hand, Demidov has been one of SKA’s most productive players since the start of the season, and that’s also why it’s hard to understand his head coach’s strategy.
It seems to me that in sport, it makes sense to use the best players on a team to give yourself a better chance of winning…
All this to say that today, Ivan Demidov got (another) taste of his coach’s medicine.
And it’s clear that things aren’t going to change unless there’s a major turnaround.
Overtime
