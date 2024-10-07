Demidov: 5:16 of playing time in the first half… And 15 seconds for the rest of the game

If I were to tell you that I’ve been enjoying following Ivan Demidov’s games lately, that would be a lie – a huge lie, in fact.

After all, it’s hard to appreciate a player’s performance when he’s stuck on the bench. Right?

On a more serious note, I mention Demidov because he was in action today. And, above all, because Roman Rotenberg continues to punish him.Things started well for the Habs prospect.He finished the first period with 5:16 of playing time, after making seven appearances on the ice.The problem?

Demidov spent 15 seconds on the ice in the second period… And he never tasted ice again after his club allowed a goal while he was on the ice.

The final result is as follows: eight presences in total… For an official playing time of 5:31.

Ah, and meanwhile, the KHL tweeted that it was “cool” to follow Demidov in the first month of the season:

How cool it is to watch KHL Rookie of the Month Ivan Demidov in action? Da. pic.twitter.com/IT40NMb0Lb – KHL (@khl_eng) October 7, 2024

I really feel like I’m repeating myself, but the observation is always the same.

Demidov isn’t playing enough to progress, and that’s the problem.

It’s hard to look at the situation in Montreal because there’s no one in control of Roman Rotenberg’s decisions.

After all, we know that youngsters don’t play much in the KHL… But on the other hand, Demidov has been one of SKA’s most productive players since the start of the season, and that’s also why it’s hard to understand his head coach’s strategy.

It seems to me that in sport, it makes sense to use the best players on a team to give yourself a better chance of winning…

All this to say that today, Ivan Demidov got (another) taste of his coach’s medicine.

And it’s clear that things aren’t going to change unless there’s a major turnaround.

Overtime

– That’s it.

Joshua Roy arrived at Habs camp with the confidence of a veteran, when he shouldn’t have! pic.twitter.com/3eIGkOXG1g – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 7, 2024

– There are some good young players in Minnesota.

Minnesota Wild’s 27 and under core: – Kirill Kaprizov

– Joel Eriksson Ek

– Brock Faber

– Matt Boldy

– Marco Rossi

– Liam Ohgren

– Jesper Wallstedt

– Filip Gustavsson

– Marat Khusnutdinov

– Danila Yurov

– Zeev Buium Minnesota is building some thing pretty scary right now. pic.twitter.com/10ftgFxjbL – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) October 7, 2024

– Who’s next?

Norris winners in the cap era: 2024: Quinn Hughes

2023: Erik Karlsson

2022: Cale Makar

2021: Adam Fox

2020: Roman Josi

2019: Mark Giordano

2018: Victor Hedman

2017: Brent Bruns

2016: Drew Doughty

2015: Erik Karlsson

2014: Duncan Keith

2013: P.K. Subban

2012: Erik Karlsson

2011:… pic.twitter.com/ARjTMS3XN0 – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) October 7, 2024

– It’s true.