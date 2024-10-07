Martin St-Louis admits: Joshua Roy had to give more if he wanted a job

Martin St-Louis has decided to go for it this year.

Are you playing well and putting in the necessary effort on the ice? We’re going to reward you the right way.

Alex Barré-Boulet is a good example, who managed to carve out a place for himself with the Habs after an interesting training camp.

Conversely, we need only look at Joshua Roy’s situation to draw a different conclusion.

The kid needs to understand that, even if the talent is coming out of his ears, it’s up to him to be involved and do the right thing on the ice.

Even Martin St-Louis doesn’t hide it: Roy didn’t have a good camp because he took things lightly.

That’s not the way it works if you want to play in the National League.

#Habs head coach Martin St. Louis says Joshua Roy didn’t do enough at training camp to earn a spot on #Habs opening-night roster while Alex Barré-Boulet did. #HabsIO – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 7, 2024

You have to be happy for Alex Barré-Boulet because he worked hard to earn his spot.

He deserves it.

But if Barré-Boulet impressed management, the same goes for Logan Mailloux.

The Habs coach was keen to send him flowers this morning after training, saying above all that he’s going to have a long career in the National League if he keeps progressing at this rate.

St-Louis really sounds like a guy who enjoyed the defenseman’s camp (a lot):

Martin St-Louis on Logan Mailloux: “Logan had a great camp. He understands the process we have with him and he’s going to have a long career in the league.” @CanadiensMTL @TVASports – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) October 7, 2024

The important thing for a talented young player like Logan Mailloux or Joshua Roy is to understand that you have to turn the switch on every time you take the ice.

And therein lies Joshua Roy’s problem: he drags his feet on the ice every other shift, and we can all agree that this is nothing new.

His level of involvement was also criticized when he played junior.

It’s a shame because Roy would have had the assets to help the club in certain situations, and here I’m thinking of the powerplay.

Martin St-Louis admits he’s not too worried about his club’s awful performance on the man advantage during training camp, but I’m sure he would have liked to have been able to count on Joshua Roy to play on the second wave:

#Habs Martin St-Louis says he’s not worried about how inept Montreal’s powerplay was during the preseason: “I’m happy we haven’t shown any teams anything” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 7, 2024

Obviously, the line-up has time to change between now and the end of the season.

That said, Joshua Roy knows what he has to do if he wants to get back with the big club, and it’s up to him to prove he can be consistent in his effort.

Because, as much as it pains me to say it, he’ll never have a great career if he continues to be the Joshua Roy of training camp.

Overtime

– Good.

Raphaël Lavoie is a new member of the Golden Knights organization pic.twitter.com/imuXLsdZjx – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 7, 2024

– Really?

I’m told that 5 à 7 and JiC nipped at each other’s heels quite a bit last week (JiC’s 1st week), but in the end, JiC had better ratings than 5 à 7 over five days. Interesting… – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 7, 2024

– Good question.

Check out this Hockey Inside/Out Show Bonus episode as I join former Canadiens Chris Nilan @KnucklesNilan30 and Rick Green to discuss the #Habs goaltending situation this season with Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau #HabsIO: https: //t.co/3PIwn3jjFn – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 6, 2024

– It’s getting close!