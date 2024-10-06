Without a call from Vincent Lecavalier, Kent Hughes would probably be a lawyer

Without a call from Vincent Lecavalier, Kent Hughes would probably be a lawyerAuteur: Matthew Garcia
It’s hard not to think that KH is a genius.
He’s stacked up the right moves and the club as a whole has taken a big step forward since his arrival, especially for the future, with the very fine bank of prospects.
That’s what we learn in this article by Marc de Foy of the Journal de Montréal.
Kent Hughes: a “Jerry Maguire”-style career as an agent… that his father would never have given up | JDM https://t.co/UKItw0ADwW
– Anna Gaudreault (@ladevita12) October 6, 2024
In a way, Vincent Lecavalier saved Kent Hughes’ career as a player’s agent.
Finally, Vinny called him back (at just the right time) and he became Kent Hughes’ first very big client, reviving his career as an agent.
Hughes went on to build up an impressive client base, the majority of whom were Québécois.
To see what KH ‘s client list looked like when he joined the Habs, PuckPedia is your best friend.
Let’s just say it was a close call for Kent Hughes. Lecavalier’s phone call finally allowed him to make a name for himself as a player’s agent, and he quickly made a name for himself in the industry.
The rest is history, and most Habs fans are very happy to have him as their club’s GM right now…
Overtime
– A good reminder of the new arrivals for each team.
– NHL (@NHL) October 6, 2024
– Could Jakob Pelletier become the new Paul Byron?
Calgary waives 5-9 winger Martin St, Louis. Wins the Hart Trophy and Stanley Cup.
Calgary waives 5-9 winger Paul Byron. Becomes an assistant captain/20-goal scorer with the Habs.
Calgary waives 5-9 winger Jakob Pelletier. ???@sickpodnhldraft @sick
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 6, 2024
– Well.
In light of the impending weather, told Monday’s preseason game in Tampa between #GoBolts and #preds has been cancelled.
That was a reschedule from a previously postponed game.
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 6, 2024
– As dominant as ever, Lamar Jackson.
Lamar Jackson throwing a tackler off him with one arm and throwing TD pass with the other. Routine stuff.
– Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) October 6, 2024