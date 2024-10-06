Without a call from Vincent Lecavalier, Kent Hughes would probably be a lawyer

The vast majority (if not all) of Montreal Canadiens fans have adored Kent Hughes since his arrival as GM.

It’s hard not to think that KH is a genius.

He’s stacked up the right moves and the club as a whole has taken a big step forward since his arrival, especially for the future, with the very fine bank of prospects.

As you know, Hughes was a player agent for Quartexx Management before joining the Montreal club.On the other hand, we might never have had him as Habs general manager.

That’s what we learn in this article by Marc de Foy of the Journal de Montréal.

In a way, Vincent Lecavalier saved Kent Hughes’ career as a player’s agent.

All thanks to a simple phone call. As Marc de Foy explains in his article , Hughes was on the verge of giving up his career as an agent (which ultimately helped him to be approached by the Habs in January 2022).It all started right out of Boston College, with his law degree in hand, when he joined the Jay Fee firm (a firm associated with the legendary Bobby Orr).Later, he joined American Sports Management, which focused primarily on the NFL and NBA.At the time, Hughes was responsible for developing the hockey business with this firm.As he slowly but surely began to develop his network as an agent, things started to go wrong for the current GM of the Montreal Canadiens.As a rookie, Alex Tanguay was doing business with Hughes, but negotiations went sour and Tanguay decided to turn to another agent.Hughes was at a crossroads in the early 2000s, wondering about his future.He reached out to Vincent Lecavalier, who took the time to respond.After a long wait, Hughes was seriously considering a career change into law.

Finally, Vinny called him back (at just the right time) and he became Kent Hughes’ first very big client, reviving his career as an agent.

Hughes went on to build up an impressive client base, the majority of whom were Québécois.

To see what KH ‘s client list looked like when he joined the Habs, PuckPedia is your best friend.

Let’s just say it was a close call for Kent Hughes. Lecavalier’s phone call finally allowed him to make a name for himself as a player’s agent, and he quickly made a name for himself in the industry.

With such a strong client base , KH stood out from the crowd, and the Habs saw him as an excellent GM candidate.

The rest is history, and most Habs fans are very happy to have him as their club’s GM right now…

Even if they would surely have preferred to have him sooner.

