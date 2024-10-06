Skip to content
Everything points to Pezzetta, Barré-Boulet and Barron starting the season in Montreal

 Auteur: Matthew Garcia
Everything points to Pezzetta, Barré-Boulet and Barron starting the season in Montreal
Credit: Getty Images

The Canadiens’ season begins on Wednesday.

The team has until tomorrow to submit its official 23-man roster, which is why we were watching the waivers today.

But in the end, the Habs didn’t submit any of their players for waivers.

I’m talking about the three guys who were eligible to be placed on waivers : Michael Pezzetta, Justin Barron and Alex Barré-Boulet.

These guys can breathe a little easier, so… And everything points to them starting the season in Montreal:

Between you and me, Emil Heineman is the one leaving with a catch among the forwards still in camp.

Pezz and Barré-Boulet must go through the waivers if the Habs want to send them to the AHL… And let’s not forget one thing: for Oliver Kapanen, it’s the NHL or Sweden this season.

All this to say that it would be very, very surprising to see Heineman in the Canadiens line-up on Wednesday night at the Bell Centre.

I’m expecting him to be the one to take the fall by being demoted to the AHL, and he hasn’t helped his cause by not having had a great camp.

Speaking of waivers, there’s plenty of action in all four corners of the NHL today.

Of the lot?

Raphaël Lavoie and Jakob Pelletier have been placed on waivers, and the Habs may have an opportunity to select one of them, especially when you consider that the Habs have the 5th most say across the league.

The Sharks, Hawks, Ducks and Blue Jackets (in order) have the option of speaking first because they finished last season at the bottom of the Habs in the overall NHL standings :

Is there one of them that Kent Hughes might be interested in?

Jakob Pelletier is a first-round pick who hasn’t been able to establish himself in Calgary… But we’re also talking about a 5’9 guy who weighs 170 pounds.

That doesn’t fit the club’s needs.

Raphaël Lavoie is bigger, he throws from the right… And he scored 25 goals or more in his last two seasons in the American League.

This would be a great project for the organization, because at 6’4 and 215 pounds, he’s an interesting player for the Habs.


Overtime

– Transaction in the NHL.

– Nick Suzuki’s brother is also placed in the waivers.

– Check it out!

– All the better.

