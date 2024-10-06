Joshua Roy had a bad training camp

All in all, aside from the excellence of Lane Hutson and the emergence of Oliver Kapanen , the preseason was not a positive one for the Montreal Canadiens.

Whether it was Patrik Laine’s injury, David Reinbacher’s injury or the horrendous powerplay, which failed to score a goal in 30 chances, the preseason hurt.

On top of all that, several players disappointed in this training camp.Indeed, we expected more from certain players, who in the end had a bad camp and a bad preseason.These players include Logan Mailloux, of course, but especially Joshua Roy.

We don’t talk much about the Québécois forward, because we all take it for granted that he’ll make the team no matter what, but honestly, he’s been more than ordinary since the start of camp.

He hasn’t stood out in any way, and he hasn’t shown at all costs that he belongs in the NHL, which is a real shame.

It’s really his level of commitment that leaves something to be desired.

It seems to be fashionable to knock Joshua Roy on the head after a poor performance yesterday. I understand that, but anyone who followed the Rocket closely last year isn’t surprised this morning. Roy is often uneven in his level of commitment. It could be… – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 6, 2024

Of course, we all know that Roy is a type of player who won’t always stand out and will be rather invisible and disengaged at times, but he still has to show something.

It really seems as if Roy arrived at camp with the certainty that he’d make the team no matter what.

It’s a shame, because we all wanted to see him with the knife between his teeth to prove that he’s the most deserving of his place in the sun, but no, instead he played as if he were a veteran of many years.

The result?

Right now, he’s behind Oliver Kapanen and Emil Heineman in my book, which makes him hardly the leading candidate to take Patrik Laine’s place in the top-6.

Maybe in the end, by default, it will be his place, but he clearly won’t have earned it.

All this remains to be seen, as we find out in the next few days which line-up Martin St-Louis will use for his first game of the season.

