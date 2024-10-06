Skip to content
Jesse Ylönen has been cut by the Lightning

 Auteur: Michael Johnson
Credit: Getty Images

When drafted by the Habs with the 35th overall pick in 2018, Jesse Ylönen was seen as a nice project in Montreal.

The Habs picked him early because the forward had great offensive skills, but in the end, he was never able to establish himself as an impact player in Montreal.

The result? Ylönen left this summer via the free agent market and signed a one-season contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Habs alumnus tried to carve out a place for himself with the Bolts, but failed in his mission.

He was one of the last players cut by the Lightning and will have to report to the Syracuse Crunch camp.

Yes, even though he spent all of last season with the Habs in the NHL… :

Ylönen has qualities in his game, but we know what the problem is with him.

He’s not consistent on the ice… And when he doesn’t bring out his qualities, we’re talking about a player who’s not important to a formation because he doesn’t hit, because he’s correct in his zone and because his decision-making leaves something to be desired.

The forward has good hands, an NHL shot… But that’s what it looks like.

And I’m not talking nonsense when I refer to the fact that he has good hands:

But if Ylönen signed in Tampa, it was surely because he believed in his chances of making the club.

The Lightning have depth at forward, and it would have been surprising to see them downgrade one of those players on the bottom-6:

(Credit: Daily Faceoff)

The man we used to call “Ylö” in Montreal seems destined to become a supporting player in the NHL (in the best of all possible worlds), but not full-time.

You know, when you talk about a guy who’s “too good” for the AHL, but not good enough for the big league…

For now, Jesse Ylönen falls into that category.

Now I’m wondering what his plan will be if he doesn’t get a chance to play much with the Lightning next season.

Could a return to Europe be on the table? We shouldn’t be surprised if it is…


Overtime

Swayman’s contract details :

– Speak of the devil.

– Ouain…

– Absolument.

