Jesse Ylönen has been cut by the Lightning

When drafted by the Habs with the 35th overall pick in 2018, Jesse Ylönen was seen as a nice project in Montreal.
The result? Ylönen left this summer via the free agent market and signed a one-season contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Yes, even though he spent all of last season with the Habs in the NHL… :
Ylönen has qualities in his game, but we know what the problem is with him.
He’s not consistent on the ice… And when he doesn’t bring out his qualities, we’re talking about a player who’s not important to a formation because he doesn’t hit, because he’s correct in his zone and because his decision-making leaves something to be desired.
The forward has good hands, an NHL shot… But that’s what it looks like.
And I’m not talking nonsense when I refer to the fact that he has good hands:
But if Ylönen signed in Tampa, it was surely because he believed in his chances of making the club.
The man we used to call “Ylö” in Montreal seems destined to become a supporting player in the NHL (in the best of all possible worlds), but not full-time.
You know, when you talk about a guy who’s “too good” for the AHL, but not good enough for the big league…
For now, Jesse Ylönen falls into that category.
Now I’m wondering what his plan will be if he doesn’t get a chance to play much with the Lightning next season.
Could a return to Europe be on the table? We shouldn’t be surprised if it is…
