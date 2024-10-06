Oliver Kapanen: the Habs’ leading scorer in preparatory games

Oliver Kapanen scores on a rebound! Oliver Kapanen cashes in on the rebound! OTT 4, MTL 3#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/MsDB7BpIYR – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 2, 2024

Right from the start of training camp, there was surprisingly one name other than Lane Hutson on the lips of Montreal Canadiens fans.That name was Oliver Kapanen.The young Finn quickly made his mark in intra-squad games, and then really impressed in his first preparatory game in a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.Of course, true to form, the Montreal fans quickly got carried away, while the more realistic said that the young Kapanen would not be able to keep up such a constant pace of play.Well, here we are, at the end of the grueling preseason, and who sits atop the Habs pre-season scoring charts?None other than Oliver Kapanen.The Habs prospect amassed four points (one goal, three assists) in four games, putting him alone at the top of the Habs preseason scoring charts.

Of course, we mustn’t forget that the first line and Lane Hutson only played two games, and could easily have finished first in the scoring charts.

Patrik Laine’s injury is another factor to consider, as it opened the door even wider for Kapanen.

Still, we can’t take anything away from Kapanen, who really knew how to seize the opportunities he was given, as in each of his auditions, he stood out by demonstrating great consistency throughout his four games.

Kapanen’s preparatory games

September 23 vs. Philadelphia Flyers: 13:58 of ice time, 2 assists, 2 shots, +2, 57% on faceoffs, 2ᵉ star rating

September 26 vs Toronto Maple Leafs: 16:19 ice time, 1 shot, 1 blocked shot, 15% face-offs

October 1ᵉʳ vs Ottawa Senators: 18:14 ice time, 1 goal, 2 shots, +1, 1 blocked shot, 36% face-offs

October 5 vs Ottawa Senators: 18:03 ice time, 1 assist, -1, 1 shot, 1 blocked shot, 25% face-offs

In short, the buzz around his performances hasn’t faded as many thought it would, and he’s stayed the course even against teams more complete than the Flyers in the first prep game.

Kapanen had a clear goal when he came to the Habs training camp: to make the team, and he’s achieving it.

He clearly deserves to make the team, ahead of many other players.Kapanen had a much better camp than many players and stood out and shone in the auditions he was given, something Joshua Roy (two assists in five games), for example, failed to do.

Emil Heineman (two points) and Alex Barré-Boulet (three points) also did well, but not as well as Kapanen, who really endeared himself to the fans during the preseason, and will continue to do so if he stays in Montreal.

“Oliver Kapanen, he’s the kind of player we’ll learn to love pretty quickly!” – Denis Gauthier pic.twitter.com/8OGAS3jjuT – L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) October 6, 2024

Martin St-Louis himself really likes Kapanen’s all-around 200-foot game, which really suggests he won’t be sent back to Sweden anytime soon.

#Habs Martin St. Louis on Oliver Kapanen. “He’s shown that he can do a lot of different things on the ice. I feel like he’s got a pretty good foundation of a 200-foot player and I think he’s shown that consistently throughout camp. “#GoHabsGo #NHL #Hockey @RocketSports pic.twitter.com/ibEnhJiKNn – Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) October 6, 2024

In short, let’s hope the Habs keep Kapanen and give him a chair that will allow him to stand out.

