Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Jeremy Swayman signs eight-year contract with the Bruins

 Auteur: Michael Johnson
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Jeremy Swayman signs eight-year contract with the Bruins
Credit: Getty Images

If there’s one issue that has garnered a lot of attention throughout the off-season, it’s that of Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

It was even beginning to look as if the matter might drag on until Swyaman missed part of the season.

But now, negotiations have finally come to an end, and Swayman has just agreed to an eight-year deal with the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins’ goaltender has finally reached an agreement with general manager Don Sweeney, who will pay him $8.25 million annually through this eight-season contract.

In the end, Swayman will have received more than the $64 million mentioned by Bruins president Cam Neely.

Did Swayman’s agent’s statement that the Bruins had never offered $8 million for eight years to a client speed up the process?

It may very well have, given that even a number of trade rumours have erupted in recent weeks surrounding Jeremy Swayman.

In short, Boston Bruins fans have gone through the gamut of emotions in recent weeks, as they began to believe that their team would start the season with Joonas Korpisalo as their number-one goaltender.

It remains to be seen whether these tough negotiations will leave their mark on Swayman, both mentally and physically.

Indeed, it may well be that the bond of trust and respect between the two parties has been somewhat damaged, which could harm the team in general.

What’s more, Swayman didn’t take part in the Boston Bruins’ training camp, so he’s not really ready for the regular season.

He may have kept himself in shape and trained away from the team, but he may well be a bit rusty.


Extension

The Bruins’ goaltender may not be ready for Thursday’s opening game against the Montreal Canadiens.

All this remains to be seen, but it could help the Habs to avoid having to face Swayman.

The Canadiens will be playing their second game in two nights, after taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre the night before in their opening game.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content