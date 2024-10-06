Jeremy Swayman signs eight-year contract with the Bruins

If there’s one issue that has garnered a lot of attention throughout the off-season, it’s that of Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman.
$23M bonuses, with a no-trade clause.
The Bruins’ goaltender has finally reached an agreement with general manager Don Sweeney, who will pay him $8.25 million annually through this eight-season contract.
Did Swayman’s agent’s statement that the Bruins had never offered $8 million for eight years to a client speed up the process?
What’s more, Swayman didn’t take part in the Boston Bruins’ training camp, so he’s not really ready for the regular season.
The Bruins’ goaltender may not be ready for Thursday’s opening game against the Montreal Canadiens.