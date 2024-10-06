Preseason finally over: here’s a look at the races for the final positions

Preseason finally over: here’s a look at the races for the final positionsAuteur: Jennifer Davis
It’s worth noting that things could change in the next 24 hours on this subject, as we could soon learn which players have won the last few races for a remaining position.
Here’s a snapshot of those last remaining races for (or converse with) an NHL position.
Even in a loss in their final pre-season game on Saturday night, the Canadiens learned what they needed to learn to make their final roster decisions. @EricEngels has more. https://t.co/q5xMDYk6pn
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 6, 2024
On the forward front, it was widely agreed that with Patrik Laine’s injury, there were three available spots to fill.
Cole Caufield – Nick Suzuki – Juraj Slafkovsky
??? – Kirby Dach – Alex Newhook
Joshua Roy – Christian Dvorak – Josh Anderson
Brendan Gallagher – Jake Evans – Joel Armia
This gaping hole left by Patrik Laine’s absence is likely to be filled by one of the players in the last two trios, but you never know, maybe Martin St-Louis will want to give this position to one of the last young players still at camp.
Both had a very good camp, and deserve to start the season in Montreal, but unfortunately, we’re likely to see only one of them stay with the big club, unless a veteran is left out on October 9.
Being older, and with the excellent game he had yesterday, when he was the Habs’ best player, Heineman may have a bit of an edge over Kapanen, who has just come into his own at this camp and is only 20.
I haven’t named Alex Barré-Boulet and Michael Pezzetta in this race yet, because in my humble opinion, even though they had a solid camp, I think they’ll be the 13ᵉ and 14ᵉ forwards respectively.
It’s a shame for ABB, but I sincerely believe the Habs will prioritize a youngster.
On defense, it’s likely to be just as complicated for management to make a decision.
In my opinion, and I imagine in everyone else’s, there’s no doubt that Hutson has made the team, and let’s just say that his non-appearance in the line-ups for the last two preparatory games confirms this even more.
What remains to be decided on the Habs side is who will be the sacrificed defenseman who will start the season in the stands as a 7ᵉ defenseman.
It’s very difficult to predict.
Xhekaj has had his ups and especially his downs this training camp, so he’s certainly lost a few feathers.
But even so, his presence in the line-up is extremely important for the guys’ confidence, so not to see him in the top-6 for the first game against Ryan Reaves and Toronto would be very surprising.
And here’s where I honestly don’t know what to say and give my tongue to the cat.
So I think we’ll choose which one to play in each game depending on the opponent, so there will be some rotation including even Xhekaj to allow everyone to play.
That remains to be seen, but that’s my prediction.
In short, it’s all going to be very interesting to follow in the coming hours and days, when we’ll finally know the Habs’ real roster.
Overtime
– Stay tuned.
The @CanadiensMTL must navigate LTIR and performance bonuses to solve their salary cap challenges this season, via @mndamico https://t.co/xP7dCLmrB1
– RG.org (@RGSafePlay) October 6, 2024
– A shameful defeat, but Montreal CF still has its destiny in its own hands.
Final score.
Final score.#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/hIelWG6KWO
– CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) October 6, 2024
– With a win or a draw, CF Montreal will qualify for the playoffs. The final match of the season takes place on October 19 at Stade Saputo.
CFMTL has looked better on the road in its last two games. Its destiny lies at its feet on October 19 at Saputo Stadium.
An exciting end to the season! #PlayoffsPush
– Patrice Bernier (@pbernier10) October 6, 2024
– As for Torono FC, well, with last night’s defeat, they’re officially out of the playoffs.
What ever happened to that honey moon period for #TFClive with John Herdman?
Up until May, they were 3pts away from 4th place and than just slowly dropped in performances and points.
First 17 games of season
24 points 7W-3D-7L
Second half of season
13 points 4W-1D -12L
– Patrice Bernier (@pbernier10) October 6, 2024
– He did well at the Wings camp.
He says he expects to play in the SHL, but…
Daily: Will Brandsegg-Nygard Play in GR or SHL?; Watson Fate https://t.co/uKKg59WI6Y
– Kevin Allen (@ByKevinAllen) October 6, 2024
– NFL news.
London will host the first of three straight Sundays of games today, and more international games are on the way. NFL is exploring games in Spain, Ireland and France, and some believe the Steelers are a prime candidate to be featured in the NFL’s first regular-season game to be…
– Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2024