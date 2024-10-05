The Canadiens end their preparatory schedule with a loss to the Sens

…and the Senators, without Tkachuk, Stützle, Greig, Giroux and Perron, among others. https://t.co/95Jndmzs4t – Simon-Olivier Lorange (@SO_Lorange) October 5, 2024

Finally, the preparatory calendar is drawing to a close.The Canadiens and Senators concluded their preparatory schedule tonight.Here are the two line-ups for the occasion.

Both teams didn’t dress many veterans…

Ottawa broke the ice in the 44th second.Shane Pinto opened the scoring.Moments later, Arber Xhekaj proved once again that he belongs with the Sens.He made short work of Zack MacEwen with his fists. Fortunately, 72 finished the game as his coach intended.The Sens forward was given an extra two minutes on the sequence.

Xhekaj’s brawl clearly didn’t inspire the Senators, as Pinto doubled their lead with his second of the game.

Montreal was playing 3-on-5 at the time…

With Ottawa heading to the dressing room with a two-goal lead, Christian Dvorak foiled Linus Ullmark for the first time tonight.

Great work by Alex Barré-Boulet and Brendan Gallagher on the sequence.

Despite the Habs’ revival, it was the Sens who scored first in the second period.

First, Michael Amadio foiled Monty.Then, Shane Pinto completed his hat trick.

Shorthanded…

After a powerplay in which the Habs were unable to score, Arber Xhekaj unleashed a blistering shot from distance. that surprised Ullmark.

But it wasn’t enough.

Overtime

The not too exciting match ended 4-2 in favor of the home team.The Habs kick off their season on Wednesday night against the Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.

– Kaiden Guhle’s big check on his return to the game.

– Very good analysis by Andrew Zadarnowski. He says that losing a 12th forward is less serious than losing a sixth defenseman. That’s why Kent Hughes is shopping for a forward who can shuffle.

