The Canadiens end their preparatory schedule with a loss to the Sens

The Canadiens end their preparatory schedule with a loss to the SensAuteur: Matthew Garcia
Tonight’s lineup
Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/njdNd6HqGa
…and the Senators, without Tkachuk, Stützle, Greig, Giroux and Perron, among others. https://t.co/95Jndmzs4t
Both teams didn’t dress many veterans…
The Senators score early. Montembeault gets the first save, but Pinto capitalizes on the rebound.
Rough turnover by Roy in his own zone. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ss7Y5k1MR7
Ladies and gentlemen, the owner of the Ottawa Senators pic.twitter.com/Uo6qTHijvY
Xhekaj’s brawl clearly didn’t inspire the Senators, as Pinto doubled their lead with his second of the game.
Montreal was playing 3-on-5 at the time…
Shane Pinto has two goals in the first period! #GoSensGo
Sanderson set him up for the tip on the powerplay. pic.twitter.com/ireOc9auOm
Great work by Alex Barré-Boulet and Brendan Gallagher on the sequence.
Brendan Gallagher digs out a puck at the side of the net, and Christian Dvorak puts it home. #Habs get one goal back before the end of the period. pic.twitter.com/oJ9tTEn2QR
Despite the Habs’ revival, it was the Sens who scored first in the second period.
Michael Amadio #22 scores Ottawa’s third goal of the night pic.twitter.com/ACCX6qlDih
Shorthanded…
Defence offence, @shane_pinto that was sick! #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/tueCDSSbtf
But it wasn’t enough.
Overtime
– Kaiden Guhle’s big check on his return to the game.
The Kaiden Guhle hit/scrum that followed. #GoHabsGo #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/PfNVkyeOtt
– Very good analysis by Andrew Zadarnowski. He says that losing a 12th forward is less serious than losing a sixth defenseman. That’s why Kent Hughes is shopping for a forward who can shuffle.
What’s worse, losing a 12th forward or losing a 6th dman? The strategy against the Habs this season will be obvious: get Xhekaj out of the game. That’s why Hughes is looking for another forward to take some heat off of Xhekaj. https://t.co/D4Dlh9eIRi
– He’s very strong.
Nick Cousins tried to take a run at Xhekaj from behind.
He chose… Poorly. pic.twitter.com/wkzD9D9xsa
