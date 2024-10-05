A fine first NCAA goal for Michael Hage

It wasn’t just the Canadian and Ivan Demidov in action tonight. Michael Hage was playing his second NCAA game tonight.

And it didn’t take him long to pick up where he left off yesterday. After two assists yesterday, he added an assist in the second minute and a goal moments later.

ELITE SNIPER MICHAEL HAGE WITH HIS FIRST CAREER COLLEGE HOCKEY GOAL pic.twitter.com/kL31ef5pbP – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 5, 2024

His first collegiate goal was quite something.He arrived on the flank with good speed and beat the goalie into the top corner with a perfect crisp shot.

One of the Habs’ first-round picks is looking very good so far, and he’s picked up a point on his team’s first four goals to start the 2024-2025 season.

So far, the Habs’ two first-round picks for 2024 are doing very well. Demidov, despite his reduced ice time, has collected eight points in 11 games. For an 18-year-old who doesn’t play much in a professional league, that’s very good.

Getting back to Hage, he arrived at the game on a scooter with teammate Dakoda Rhéaume-Mullen.

Michael Hage arrives in a scooter to the Michigan game pic.twitter.com/LKSPhHdGR – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 5, 2024

Let’s hope they only took their helmets off to take the picture, hehe….

Overtime

Hage and his club will try to win a first game this season after a loss last night.

– Filip Mesar, the Habs prospect with the most to prove in Laval.

The #GoHabsGo development team will be put to the test this year, especially with the Laval Rocket. Here are the three Habs prospects in Laval that have the most to prove this season:https://t.co/3otbkfIJA2 – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) October 5, 2024

– CF Montréal also playing tonight.

Sunusi and Corbo in. Martinez and Alavrez out. The rest are consistent. Important game in 45 minutes https://t.co/o7CDYI1DrO – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 5, 2024

– Kings host Panthers in Quebec City.