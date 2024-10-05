Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
A fine first NCAA goal for Michael Hage

 Auteur: Jennifer Davis
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

It wasn’t just the Canadian and Ivan Demidov in action tonight. Michael Hage was playing his second NCAA game tonight.

And it didn’t take him long to pick up where he left off yesterday. After two assists yesterday, he added an assist in the second minute and a goal moments later.

His first collegiate goal was quite something.

He arrived on the flank with good speed and beat the goalie into the top corner with a perfect crisp shot.

One of the Habs’ first-round picks is looking very good so far, and he’s picked up a point on his team’s first four goals to start the 2024-2025 season.

So far, the Habs’ two first-round picks for 2024 are doing very well. Demidov, despite his reduced ice time, has collected eight points in 11 games. For an 18-year-old who doesn’t play much in a professional league, that’s very good.

Getting back to Hage, he arrived at the game on a scooter with teammate Dakoda Rhéaume-Mullen.

Let’s hope they only took their helmets off to take the picture, hehe….

Hage and his club will try to win a first game this season after a loss last night.


Overtime

– Filip Mesar, the Habs prospect with the most to prove in Laval.

– CF Montréal also playing tonight.

– Kings host Panthers in Quebec City.

