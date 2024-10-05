Skip to content
Max Pacioretty on the Maple Leafs: “the hardest-working group I’ve ever played with”.

 Auteur: Michael Johnson
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Max Pacioretty loves being in Toronto.

He’s been bragging about it ever since he arrived in the Queen City. It all started with his public post about how his kids thought the Leafs jersey was the best he’d ever worn. I guess they weren’t old enough to see the 67 in a Habs uniform…

And recently, Pacio added more. He says the Leafs’ current group is the hardest he’s ever had the chance to play with.

The former Habs captain, who has traveled extensively in recent years, understands why Toronto is so successful. It’s because the guys work hard.

Wait until the playoffs come, Max.

Pacioretty also understands why the Leafs’ best players are among the NHL’s best. Again, it’s because the guys don’t drag their feet during practice, among other things, and he understood that from his first minutes as a member of the Leafs.

As for the main interested party, he still hasn’t signed a contract.

He was invited to camp via a professional tryout, but according to Nick Alberga, a one-season pact will be confirmed tomorrow, a few days before the team’s first regular-season game in Montreal.

As for the long-awaited game, don’t expect Pacioretty to be welcomed by the Montreal crowd.

After all, Habs fans don’t forget.


Overtime

– Too bad.

– It might be a good idea to put Ivan Demidov in the fray next game.

– Imagine if the Russian played on the first line…

– Michael Hage will be one to watch today.

