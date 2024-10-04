Skip to content
Kaiden Guhle: ready to return to the game

 Auteur: Jennifer Davis
Kaiden Guhle: ready to return to the game
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
This is it.

Kaiden Guhle, speaking to reporters on the Habs beat , revealed that he feels ready to return to action. He’s not worried about playing tomorrow’s game.

This is good news for Guhle, who is recovering from an operation to remove his appendix.

As Martin St-Louis pointed out earlier this week, and as Anthony Marcotte reminded us, it’s clear that the club doesn’t want to play him if he’s not fully fit.

The risk is just too great.

It’s worth noting that the Canadiens’ defenseman didn’t say he was going to play: he said he felt up to it.

I expect, though, if he’s saying this publicly and has met the media, that he’s well and truly ready to play tomorrow’s game against the big, bad Ottawa Senators.

If Guhle does play, I also expect Mike Matheson, who wasn’t in uniform on Tuesday, to be there tomorrow. In fact, I expect Matheson to be there tomorrow, regardless of Guhle’s condition.

This way, the coach can test his first pairing.

I don’t know if Lane Hutson will be there (for sure) tomorrow, as he didn’t play on Tuesday. Could we see him alongside David Savard, to test the potential top-4 for the first game of the season? Possibly.

And if so, we’ll have to see which other defenders are dressed. That could be a clue (not necessarily, but it could) to the club’s regular-season opener. It’ll also depend on the Sens line-up…


