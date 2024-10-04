The Canadiens are shopping for a rugged forward to complete their “bottom 6”.

Only 30 hours remain before the Canadiens’ last preparatory game in Ottawa – is it going to be a bumpy ride? – and only five days before the Montreal team kicks off the regular season.

Reminder: the Maple Leafs will be at the Bell Centre on Wednesday, and the Habs will be in Boston 24 hours later. In short, the next few days will bring us Canadiens-Senators, Maple Leafs-Canadiens and Canadiens-Bruins games over the next seven days. #Miam

We can’t wait to see if Kent Hughes will opt for Joshua Roy and Oliver Kapanen to complete his line-up, or if he’ll try to get his hands on a quick fix from elsewhere. According to Marco D’Amico, solutions will come from within, and a guy like Kapanen could well start the season in Montreal (and not in Europe). But for how long? We’ll see.

Source: The @CanadiensMTL face key injuries but plan to rely on young talent like Oliver Kapanen and Joshua Roy, not quick fixes, via @mndamicohttps://t.co/gdZc44ckLg – RG.org (@RGSafePlay) October 3, 2024

According to my information, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton are active and evaluating a few options to move. But D’Amico’s information isn’t wrong: we wouldn ‘t be shopping for a top-6 winger to complete one of the first two trios right now. We’d be looking for a sturdy winger to play on the fourth line.

Georges Laraque dropped a little scoop yesterday during my segment on the Laraque – Gonzalez show. According to Georges, Martin St-Louis realized that his team was getting shuffled around too much since the start of the preparatory schedule, and he told the players – including Arber Xhekaj – that he approved of what Xhekaj had done to defend his team in the last two games.

That’s 180 degrees!

According to my information, Habs management would love to get their hands on a tough, physical player to play on their fourth line. We’re well aware that Pezzetta can’t do the job alone up front… and that Arber Xhekaj, when he sits in the penalty box or is kicked out of the game, puts his team in trouble (with only five defenders).

And Martin doesn’t like dressing 11 forwards and 7 defensemen…

So it will be interesting to see whether the Habs demand such a player profile via the waivers, or whether they manage to complete a transaction to fill the need. Jeff Gorton probably knows that a lack of toughness may have cost him his job in New York, and he certainly doesn’t want to make the same mistake in Montreal.

And Martin St-Louis remembered André Roy’s role during his best seasons in Tampa!

Extension

The Montreal CF will play (another) important game tomorrow in Charlotte. Laurent Courtois, Jonathan Sirois and George Campbell spoke to the media this morning. Here’s what I got out of the media availability:

I asked Laurent Courtois if he planned to rotate or go with his new 11 against Charlotte tomorrow (3 games in 8 nights). His answer: “I don’t know…” (crickets chirping) Either he knows and won’t say, or he’s not ready for tomorrow. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 4, 2024

Laurent Courtois told me this morning that all members of the first team were in Atlanta at the moment except Victor Wanyama. Victor didn’t travel with the team for those two important games. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 4, 2024

The @CFMTL has confirmed that the Wild Card game will be played on October 22, regardless of the identity of the teams involved. The two-of-three against Miami will start on the 25th in Miami. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 4, 2024

#CFMTL The team activity yesterday (Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium) was not an official activity. It was the initiative of management (Daniel Pozzi) and the captain (Samuel Piette). Almost everyone took part, and it was a lot of fun, according to Joe Sirois. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 4, 2024