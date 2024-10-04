Jim Montgomery: “The Habs will be the most improved team in the division”.

Although Milan Lucic and Zdeno Chara no longer play for the Boston Bruins, the rivalry between them and the Montreal Canadiens is still very much alive.The mere presence of Brad Marchand is more than enough to make Habs fans hate the Bruins.

But there’s nothing to stop members of either team saying nice things about the other.

Les Amateurs de sports I Which team will improve the most this season in the Atlantic section, according to Jim Montgomery of the @NHLBruins?https://t.co/hOabSpRmNl – 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) October 4, 2024

Hockey players and staff recognize the talent and efficiency of an opposing player.Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery appeared on 98.5 Sports, Les amateurs de sports, alongside Mario Langlois The short interview touched on a number of subjects, including the Atlantic Division playoff race.According to the Montreal coach, the Atlantic team that will improve the most this season will be the Habs.

Quite interesting to see the coach of the Habs’ rival team make this type of comment.

However, he also elaborated on his choice, and that’s where it gets interesting.

He didn’t just say it to say it, he explained himself by mentioning, among other things, that he likes the way the team is built.

“I like the way they’re built. I like the way they do things. The young guys… They’ve got good defensemen, good centers and good wingers too.” – Jim Montgormery

He points out that the Canadiens have several good players on the ice…

But Montgomery didn’t mention anything about the Habs goalies.

There’s nothing new there, as the goaltending situation is a bit hazy, especially for the future.

However, Samuel Montembeault is doing a good job so far and Jacob Fowler looks promising.

It’s still too early to say whether Fowler will be a good NHL goalie, but the Carey Price era is well behind the Habs, and the other teams know it.

At

– A first NCAA point for Michael Hage.

Habs prospect Michael Hage gets his first career point in college hockey for Michigan with a sweet cross ice pass on a goal pic.twitter.com/AOfitTTayz – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 4, 2024

– Very interesting.

Jordan Staal went 0-for-7 on draws in the first period. Jesperi Kotkaniemi on the other hand went 6-for-7 – Ryan Henkel (@RyanHenkel_) October 5, 2024

– A great shot from the major leagues.

A rocket from Rickard Rakell ties the game at two! pic.twitter.com/2KHlpvZuMs – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 4, 2024

– Read more.