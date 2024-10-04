Jim Montgomery: “The Habs will be the most improved team in the division”.Auteur: Christopher Brown
But there’s nothing to stop members of either team saying nice things about the other.
Les Amateurs de sports I Which team will improve the most this season in the Atlantic section, according to Jim Montgomery of the @NHLBruins?https://t.co/hOabSpRmNl
– 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) October 4, 2024
Quite interesting to see the coach of the Habs’ rival team make this type of comment.
However, he also elaborated on his choice, and that’s where it gets interesting.
He didn’t just say it to say it, he explained himself by mentioning, among other things, that he likes the way the team is built.
“I like the way they’re built. I like the way they do things. The young guys… They’ve got good defensemen, good centers and good wingers too.” – Jim Montgormery
He points out that the Canadiens have several good players on the ice…
But Montgomery didn’t mention anything about the Habs goalies.
There’s nothing new there, as the goaltending situation is a bit hazy, especially for the future.
It’s still too early to say whether Fowler will be a good NHL goalie, but the Carey Price era is well behind the Habs, and the other teams know it.
