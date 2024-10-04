Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Donald Brashear: Mario Tremblay was his worst coach

 Auteur: Andrew Taylor
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Donald Brashear: Mario Tremblay was his worst coach
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Donald Brashear made his name in the National Hockey League with his fists.

He is regarded as one of the greatest big men in history.

He had to face several tough guys, including Bob Probert and Georges Laraque.

The latter was Brashear’s biggest challenge , as he was quietly aging when Laraque arrived in the NHL.

That’s what he said on Radio X earlier today.

But that’s not what came out most in this 20-minute interview with Dany Houle, Jordan Boivin and Josey Arseneault.

At the end of the interview, Jordan Boivin asked a very specific question of Brashear, who is now assistant coach of the Quebec Nationals in the NAHL.

Boivin wanted to know who was the worst coach Brashear has had in his NHL career.

After a few tries from the hosts, including John Tortorella, Brashear replied that it was Mario Tremblay, when he played for the Tricolore.

However, he wanted to make it clear that he had absolutely nothing against the person, but simply that he wasn’t cut out to be a coach, least of all in Montreal.

He also added that he thought Tremblay would have made a better assistant coach.

He liked to laugh with the players, but when a serious decision had to be made, he wasn’t the best.

The hosts then talked about the famous incident between Patrick Roy and Mario Tremblay.

The two didn’t like each other at all at the time, and things got (very) heated in the dressing room.

However, Roy and Tremblay reconciled over time and even did a commercial together just under three years ago.

Getting back to the incident, Brashear briefly discussed what it was like in the bedroom when he was playing for the CH.

“I got called back from the minors. I get there and at one point, he (Patrick Roy) and another guy got into a fist fight in the room. And when Mario came in, he was getting into it with… What impressed me was that they used to be roommates.” – Donald Brashear

The “other” in question has not been named, but the fact remains that Brashear has seen a lot in his career.

The 52-year-old didn’t elaborate on the reasons behind his choice of the worst coach he’s ever had.

Other very interesting subjects were discussed during the interview.

One comment from Brashear that surprised me a little was that he openly said he’s never been one for fighting.

I guess he was, because it helped him achieve his dream of playing in the NHL, and he really wasn’t bad, either.

But he mentioned this in response to a question about the abolition of fighting in the QMJHL.

Let’s just say I didn’t expect him to have always been against fighting in field hockey.

In short, good luck to Brashear as assistant coach of the new NAHL club, the Quebec Nationals, who play their first game of life tonight.


Gossip

Check it out!

– The fourth line tied the game for the Laval Rocket.

– Sennecke returns to junior level.

– Read more.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content