Replacing Patrik Laine: the Habs aren’t on the phone, according to Pierre LeBrun (and that’s okay)

When we thought Patrik Laine’s season was over (or compromised, at the very least), we wondered what the Habs were going to do.

After all, GM Kent Hughes put his hands on Laine (and 100% of his contract) to reward his players and to make sure the club was truly #InTheMix going forward.So the question arises: does the GM want to reward his guys again and make sure he has a club that can fight for the playoffs, knowing that in the short term, the club is where it was before Laine was acquired?

Had Laine been finished for the season, it’s safe to assume that yes, Hughes might have been on the phone.

But because there’s no rush for the Habs, who know that other teams are waiting with a brick and a lantern on the trade market, replacing Laine, who could be back in the corner this holiday season, doesn’t seem to be a priority.

At least, that’s what we understand when we listen to Pierre LeBrun, who said yesterday that, no, Hughes hadn’t picked up the phone to call his counterparts to replace Laine.

That’s what we learn in the Radar podcast, co-hosted by Anthony Desaulniers.

It’s safe to assume that Hughes isn’t closed to adding talent to his team, of course. But right now, there’s no rush for the Habs, who aren’t aiming for the Stanley Cup in the short term. What’s more, the market in October is generally slow.

Note that the informant doesn’t close the door on seeing the Habs improve via the waivers. However, listening to him, he doesn’t seem convinced that this is the right way to go. He’s keeping the door open in case a surprise player becomes available.

In other words, the available forward spot will obviously be filled internally. And the way things are shaping up at the moment, I’ve got no problem with that, since going for a midfield player wouldn’t necessarily be productive.

With Patrik Laine and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard injured, here are the healthy forwards still in camp:

Nick Suzuki

Cole Caufield

Juraj Slafkovsky

Kirby Dach

Alex Newhook

Joshua Roy

Joel Armia

Christian Dvorak

Josh Anderson

Brendan Gallagher

Jake Evans

Michael Pezzetta

Alex Barré-Boulet

Oliver Kapanen

Emil Heineman

Logically, the first 11 will play the first game of the season, Pezzetta and Barré-Boulet will break through the 23-player line-up (especially Pezz) and the last two will fight for a place in the sun.

In the short term, that’s what the club looks like. And the more time goes by, the more I think Kapanen will make the club – to start the season, at least.

And let’s note that Marco D’Amico of Responsible Gaming also reports that the Habs aren’t looking for a quick fix on the market. If they move, it will be for something big.

But that’s like everyone else: if something big comes along, a GM is going to want to evaluate the possibility.

