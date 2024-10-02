Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Lane Hutson and Arber Xhekaj: the logical names to go to Laval before Game 1

 Auteur: Sarah Jones
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Lane Hutson and Arber Xhekaj: the logical names to go to Laval before Game 1
Credit: Getty Images

If there’s one thing to take away from this Habs training camp, it’s that Lane Hutson is an NHL-caliber guy. The defenseman played some great hockey during the camp, and he deserves to start the year in the Bettman circuit.

Seeing him form a pair with David Savard makes sense, we agree.

Barring a surprise, then, we expect to see him in the lineup next Wednesday… but that doesn’t mean he won’t be traded to Laval between now and then.

Because with Carey Price’s contract, the Habs have to deal with the LTIR and paper transactions… and that’s where the defenseman comes in.

In a piece published this evening, PuckPedia discussed the Habs’ case in relation to the LTIR… and according to them, Hutson is the most logical name for a paper move before the start of the season.

In such a scenario, Price and Patrik Laine wouldn’t be on the LTIR on Day 1… but Rafaël Harvey-Pinard would be.

Basically, the site explains that the Habs are currently over the salary cap by $2.02 million. Remember that under the RTIA, a team must try to get as close as possible to the cap (without exceeding it, of course) to optimize its use.

Thus, in the case of the Habs, placing Price ($10.5M) and Laine ($8.7M) on the LTIR on Day 1 doesn’t make sense. On the other hand, placing RHP ($1.1 M) on the LTIR is much easier… and with a paper transaction, the club could really maximize its use.

By sending Hutson and his $950,000 salary down, the Habs would be very close to the limit. That said, there’s another scenario that’s not crazy either: the one in which Arber Xhekaj is the one sent back down.

There’s a world in which the Habs send him down because he didn’t make the team, but for the sake of the exercise, let’s look at it as a paper transaction.

At $1.3 million, Xhekaj earns more than his young teammate, so the Habs would move away from the cap. That said, recalling Hutson would mean the Habs adding $750,000 to their payroll in connection with the kid‘s performance bonuses.

In Xhekaj’s case, that $750,000 in the event of a recall doesn’t exist, as he has no performance bonuses attached to his contract.

We’ll see how the Habs navigate the next week in terms of paper transactions, but the names of Hutson and Xhekaj are the two to keep an eye on.

Hutson will almost certainly be in uniform for the first game of the season… but for a brief moment, he could (on paper) be traded to the Rocket.


Overtime

– Good listening.

– The possibility of Michael Hage playing games in Montreal at the end of the season is raised.

– Huge win for Montreal CF.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content