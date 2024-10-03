Pascal Vincent: it’s been a long time since he’s seen Patrik Laine so excited.

Patrik Laine was excited to come and play in Montreal. He’d already said so at his first press conference when the Canadiens acquired him.

At the same time, he was joining the same organization as Pascal Vincent, with whom he spent time with the Jets and Blue Jackets.

Speaking to RDS’s L’Antichambre on Thursday evening, Vincent had the opportunity to talk about Laine, and made no secret of the fact that the player he spent a lot of time with was really excited to be joining the Canadiens.

“It’s been a long time since I heard the excitement in his voice!” – Pascal Vincent

Vincent confirmed what we expected: Laine is happy to be playing in Canada in a hockey town.

And frankly, Laine was given quite a welcome in his first preparatory game. Let’s just say it probably confirmed what he expected from a market like Montreal.

What’s interesting is that Vincent says this after Laine’s injury. The forward seems more determined than ever to get back on the ice and prove himself.

Before the start of the preparatory schedule, many Canadiens players said they were excited at the prospect of playing with Laine. Now that it’s a done deal for many, the players have also realized that he’s a very pleasant person to be around.

Cole Caufield revealed this information to the media on Thursday. It’s funny, because it’s usually Caufield you’re talking about when you think of a player who’s always smiling and funny.

This time, Caufield thinks it’s Laine who’s funny and always happy.

It’s good to see that, despite his injury, Laine is still smiling and as determined as ever.

