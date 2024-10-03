Jeremy Swayman: proof that arbitration is an outdated concept

That’s exactly what happened in 2023, when the Boston Bruins had to renew the contract of goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who was a compensated free agent.
Jeremy Swayman wrote down a list of the Bruins criticisms from this 2023 arbitration hearing, and read them during the last season
The comment that hurt Swayman the most in 2023 was when the Bruins told him he wasn’t a trusted playoff player.
After a record-breaking season, the Bruins were eliminated from the playoffs by the Florida Panthers. During that series, Linus Ullmark had been busy protecting Boston’s cage, but Swayman had the opportunity to replace him once during one game and start another.
Swayman’s stats weren’t great, as his efficiency rate was only .875. That’s probably what prompted the Bruins to launch this criticism.
The goalie has agreed to a one-year, $3.475 million contract, and both sides are back to square one this year. Negotiations seem to be stagnating, so much so that it’s not even clear whether Swayman will start the season with the Bruins.
Linus Ullmark has left for Ottawa, giving Swayman much more leeway to negotiate a good salary increase. Let’s not forget that he was also excellent during the last playoffs, which means that the Bruins have lost two arguments to lower his salary.
In Boston, the debate over whether the Bruins should sign Swayman or let him go has begun. Jim Murray of Boston radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub even declared that it’s time for the Bruins to move on.
This is why arbitration is outdated. Teams are forced to criticize one of their best players to force him to accept a lower salary. Let’s just say that being criticized like that wouldn’t exactly make you want to stay with the organization.
