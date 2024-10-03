Skip to content
Patrik Laine to undergo surgery when the Habs are eliminated from the playoffs: JiC proposes the idea

 Auteur: Christopher Brown
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Patrik Laine’s absence will be shorter than anticipated.

The forward will miss two to three months with a sprained knee.

But above all: The forward will miss two to three months of activity… Because he has decided not to go under the knife.

It’s his knee and it’s his decision.

On the other hand, you have to wonder whether an operation will be necessary at some point.

After all, Laine has met several specialists and made a decision that favours his future… in the short term.

The question is: Could Laine decide to have surgery when the Habs are out of the playoffs?

Jean-Charles Lajoie shared the idea on Twitter:

Don’t be surprised if as soon as the #CHsare eliminated , he (Laine) undergoes the operation refused this weekend… – Jean-Charles Lajoie

The most important thing for the Canadiens is to see Patrik Laine come back healthy.

Kent Hughes went to get him to help the team on the ice, but that won’t happen if the forward has to be kept out of the game due to his health.

That said, this could be a good opportunity for Laine to undergo surgery to ensure his 100% return for the 25-26 season.

Because that’s when the Habs will want to compete against the NHL’s top clubs… and because Laine will have to be part of the line-up for that to happen.

On the other side of the coin, we’ve seen some injuries that seemed to be in the NHL in recent years, and I’m thinking of Drew Doughty in this case.

The Kings’ defenseman suffered a serious injury in the last few days and avoided the worst too:


Overtime

– He’s going to break the bank…

– Nice video:

– Good point.

