Patrik Laine to undergo surgery when the Habs are eliminated from the playoffs: JiC proposes the idea

Patrik Laine’s absence will be shorter than anticipated.

The forward will miss two to three months with a sprained knee.

But above all: The forward will miss two to three months of activity… Because he has decided not to go under the knife.

It’s his knee and it’s his decision.

On the other hand, you have to wonder whether an operation will be necessary at some point.

After all, Laine has met several specialists and made a decision that favours his future… in the short term.

Don’t be surprised if as soon as the #CHsare eliminated , he (Laine) undergoes the operation refused this weekend… – Jean-Charles Lajoie

Here’s what gives credence to the @TonyMarinaro news and to what I was telling you in the heat of the moment when I announced a 2-3 month absence on Tuesday at 5:03pm. A guy of Laine’s status, with his entourage, weighs heavily in the balance when it comes to making a decision. Surgery = season … https://t.co/Rdfjfaxncl – Jean-Charles Lajoie (@JiCLajoie) October 3, 2024

The question is: Could Laine decide to have surgery when the Habs are out of the playoffs?Jean-Charles Lajoie shared the idea on Twitter:The most important thing for the Canadiens is to see Patrik Laine come back healthy.

Kent Hughes went to get him to help the team on the ice, but that won’t happen if the forward has to be kept out of the game due to his health.

That said, this could be a good opportunity for Laine to undergo surgery to ensure his 100% return for the 25-26 season.

Because that’s when the Habs will want to compete against the NHL’s top clubs… and because Laine will have to be part of the line-up for that to happen.

On the other side of the coin, we’ve seen some injuries that seemed to be in the NHL in recent years, and I’m thinking of Drew Doughty in this case.

The Kings’ defenseman suffered a serious injury in the last few days and avoided the worst too:

Drew Doughty with a scary collision. Looks like he may have suffered a significant injury. Hope he’s ok. Preseason injuries are the absolute worst pic.twitter.com/YdZ8wskWqK – Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) September 26, 2024

