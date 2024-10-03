Patrik Laine to undergo surgery when the Habs are eliminated from the playoffs: JiC proposes the idea

Patrik Laine to undergo surgery when the Habs are eliminated from the playoffs: JiC proposes the ideaAuteur: Christopher Brown
Patrik Laine’s absence will be shorter than anticipated.
But above all: The forward will miss two to three months of activity… Because he has decided not to go under the knife.
It’s his knee and it’s his decision.
After all, Laine has met several specialists and made a decision that favours his future… in the short term.
Don’t be surprised if as soon as the #CHsare eliminated , he (Laine) undergoes the operation refused this weekend… – Jean-Charles Lajoie
Here’s what gives credence to the @TonyMarinaro news and to what I was telling you in the heat of the moment when I announced a 2-3 month absence on Tuesday at 5:03pm. A guy of Laine’s status, with his entourage, weighs heavily in the balance when it comes to making a decision. Surgery = season … https://t.co/Rdfjfaxncl
– Jean-Charles Lajoie (@JiCLajoie) October 3, 2024
Kent Hughes went to get him to help the team on the ice, but that won’t happen if the forward has to be kept out of the game due to his health.
Because that’s when the Habs will want to compete against the NHL’s top clubs… and because Laine will have to be part of the line-up for that to happen.
On the other side of the coin, we’ve seen some injuries that seemed to be in the NHL in recent years, and I’m thinking of Drew Doughty in this case.
The Kings’ defenseman suffered a serious injury in the last few days and avoided the worst too:
Drew Doughty with a scary collision. Looks like he may have suffered a significant injury.
Hope he’s ok. Preseason injuries are the absolute worst
– Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) September 26, 2024
Overtime
– He’s going to break the bank…
“He hated the Sorokin contract, and that tells you he’s going to be digging his heels in.”@VallysView on the #Rangers‘ contract standoff with Igor Shesterkin with @RealKyper & @jtbourne. #NYR
LIVE
https://t.co/SqK7M993Jz & @Sportsnet 360
https://t.co/tEtiRUWyip pic.twitter.com/MorSazQ2LK
– Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) October 3, 2024
– Nice video:
You asked, Logan answered #GoHabsGo | @RDSca pic.twitter.com/4ENdacFF5m
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 3, 2024
– Good point.
William Nylander hopes Prime Video’s ‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’ will give fans a never-before-seen look at what life is like as an NHL player off the ice.
The six-part docuseries premieres Oct. 4 on @PrimeVideo. Will you be tuning in?
Read more: https://t.co/XsmOfAC3lx pic.twitter.com/JVRDTiVDRW
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 3, 2024