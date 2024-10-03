Robin Lehner: What if the Habs did what the Golden Knights did with Carey Price?

Barring an incredible turn of events (and more), Carey Price will never play in the National League again because his injury history is too extensive.

But even if the goalie’s career is (unofficially) over, his contract still counts against the Montreal Canadiens’ payroll.

That’s part of the NHL reality.

That said, Robin Lehner’s bizarre situation in Vegas is leading some to believe that the Habs could go the same way as the Knights.

What’s important to know is that Lehner (who hasn’t played in two years and won’t play this season either) will collect his salary, but he won’t be counting against the Golden Knights’ payroll regardless.

Good deal for Vegas. Habs should “ask” Carey Price not to show up for his medical next year. Precedent has been set. https://t.co/FfGLsASX7i – Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) October 3, 2024

Jason Gregor shared the following idea: what if the Habs did what the Golden Knights did with Price?

Robin Lehner is going to get paid and in the end, it looks like it’s a win-win situation.

The goalie will get his cash and on the other hand, the Golen Knights “free” themselves from a payroll problem.

On the other hand, it’s hard to know what’s behind Lehner’s situation in Vegas, because it’s pretty unique.

You don’t see this every year in the National League, after all.

So it’s worth asking whether Lehner’s situation can be applied to Carey Price’s, because we know full well that he won’t be back on the ice due to his state of health.

The difference?Lehner was struggling with mental health problems before he stopped playing, while Price is physically injured.

It’s hard to compare the two cases, and if Lehner’s situation applies to Price’s… But it’s still relevant to talk about it.

In Overtime

Because it would change things for Kent Hughs and the Habs organization.

– A huge bravo to the guys at HFTV for their work over the last few days. Hats off to them!

– Tyson Barrie has won his bet: he signs a one-season contract with the Flames.

– The kid wasn't happy. And with good reason.

– Bad news for the Browns.

– To be continued.