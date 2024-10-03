Pierre LeBrun: 2017 may have been Quebec’s last chance to have a club

The Golden Knights entered the National League in the 2017-2018 season.

During the expansion process, Quebec City was also in the running for an NHL roster… But the league decided to look elsewhere.

And according to Pierre LeBrun, this may have been Quebec City’s last chance to bring a club back to the province.

That’s what he said in a recent episode of his podcast (Radar), which he hosts alongside Anthony Desaulniers.

The tipster was at the press conference when the NHL announced the new club (Golden Knights) and sensed, listening to Gary Bettman, that this could be the end for Quebec City.

We know Pierre LeBrun, and we know that he doesn’t usually speak out of turn:

I was at the press conference when it was announced. It felt like your last chance. – Pierre LeBrun

The problem – as we all know – is that it’s expensive to get an NHL club.

And no one is willing to put money on the table for a big project like that.Ultimately, many people say that the NHL will never come back to Quebec City as long as Gary Bettman is in office.

This comment comes up a lot, especially when we see the possibility of Arizona getting a club in the next few years, even if it doesn’t work out in the desert.

Ultimately, it’s important to know that Frank Seravalli has raised the following idea: hockey could return to Arizona “within the next five years”.

And we all agree that if that happens, it’ll be the talk of the town… :

The issue of the Nordiques’ potential return will continue to be the talk of the town.

For better or for worse, you might say… But it’s all the same.

At least, as long as there’s no confirmation from the NHL, it’s going to stay in the news.

