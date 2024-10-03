Ivan Demidov: 4:07 of playing time today

We’ve been covering Ivan Demidov’s games since the start of his KHL season.

And lately, it’s been more difficult, mainly because the player doesn’t seem to be in his coach’s good graces.

Case in point? The forward spent just 7 minutes and 32 seconds on the ice in the team’s last game…

Today’s game was no exception.

Demidov made three appearances in the first period (1:49), three in the second (2:18)… And he didn’t touch the ice once in the third period.

The result?

Demidov spent a grand total of… 4 minutes and 7 seconds on the ice today.

Once again, Roman Rotenberg (head coach) has decided to bench him for reason X, and it’s starting to get worrying.

Before the start of the campaign, Roman Rotenberg met with Habs management.

He said there was a specific plan to improve Ivan Demidov’s development, and the exact opposite is happening right now.

Because he’s not going to improve by watching games from the bench.

That said, many are wondering whether the Habs should intervene… But that’s not going to happen unless there’s a major turnaround.

Demidov is under contract with SKA until the end of the season, and he’ll be spending the last year of his deal before arriving in North America.

Of course, Demidov’s playing time isn’t ideal, but that’s part of the reality in Russia. Youngsters don’t play much… even if they’re capable of holding their own in the KHL.

After all, Ivan Demidov has been one of his club’s top scorers since the start of the season, and was named KHL Rookie of the Month… But obviously, that’s not enough to convince Roman Rotenberg to give him some ice.

It’s a shame, and it must be so frustrating for the Montreal Canadiens’ management.

