Canadiens News

Training: Kaiden Guhle back in regular sweater

 Auteur: Matthew Garcia
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
This morning, the Habs were on the ice in Brossard for club training from 9am. Why? Because soon, the club will be heading to Tremblant for its closed retreat.

It soon became apparent that Kaiden Guhle was back on the ice with his team-mates, but this time wearing a jersey that allowed him to receive physical contact.

A step in the right direction.

We also note that Josh Anderson, who had a day of treatment earlier in the week, was back at training. That’s one less thing to worry about.

This morning, however, two other veterans were given the day off: Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher. We’re talking about a day’s treatment in both cases.

Details to come…

