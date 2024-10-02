Don’t expect Arber Xhekaj or Ridly Greig to get a suspension

Last night, the Habs and Senators got into it. You already knew that.

We wondered if Ridly Greig or (especially) Arber Xhekaj would be suspended for the rest of the game, but it looks like they won’t be.

Eric Engels reports that, following yesterday’s match, we shouldn’t expect any further action to punish the players.

Expectation is no further discipline coming out of last night’s Habs-Sens game. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 2, 2024

What this means is that Arber Xhekaj will probably have the chance, if Martin St-Louis wants to play him, to get himself out of a third straight game in three days’ time against Ottawa.

We’ll see if he plays.

Still, I think the Sheriff deserves a suspension. Even if it’s the stick that hits Tim Stützle in the face and we can’t judge intent, it’s still a dangerous gesture.

It has no place in hockey. In my opinion, he should be punished.

I don’t think either team will put it behind them in Saturday’s game. I fully expect things to shake out, and I wonder if Martin St-Louis will adjust his line-up accordingly.

Also note that Frank Seravalli confirmed Eric Engels’ information: there should be no suspension.

No final determination yet, but not expecting any supplemental discipline for #GoHabsGo Arber Xhekaj for his hit on #GoSensGo Tim Stutzle last night. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 2, 2024

Remember that the Sens are on the menu on Saturday, and that two of the first three games of the season will be against Toronto and Ottawa. There’s sure to be some action on the ice.

It remains to be seen how the Sheriff will respond – if he plays at all.

Overtime

– Big game yesterday.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Michael King dominated the game for the Padres. https://t.co/YV39ysFLcW – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 2, 2024

– Raptors in Montreal: training behind closed doors. [JdeM]

– Really?