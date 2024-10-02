Skip to content
Don’t expect Arber Xhekaj or Ridly Greig to get a suspension

 Auteur: Matthew Garcia
Don't expect Arber Xhekaj or Ridly Greig to get a suspension
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Last night, the Habs and Senators got into it. You already knew that.

We wondered if Ridly Greig or (especially) Arber Xhekaj would be suspended for the rest of the game, but it looks like they won’t be.

Eric Engels reports that, following yesterday’s match, we shouldn’t expect any further action to punish the players.

What this means is that Arber Xhekaj will probably have the chance, if Martin St-Louis wants to play him, to get himself out of a third straight game in three days’ time against Ottawa.

We’ll see if he plays.

Still, I think the Sheriff deserves a suspension. Even if it’s the stick that hits Tim Stützle in the face and we can’t judge intent, it’s still a dangerous gesture.

It has no place in hockey. In my opinion, he should be punished.

I don’t think either team will put it behind them in Saturday’s game. I fully expect things to shake out, and I wonder if Martin St-Louis will adjust his line-up accordingly.

Also note that Frank Seravalli confirmed Eric Engels’ information: there should be no suspension.

Remember that the Sens are on the menu on Saturday, and that two of the first three games of the season will be against Toronto and Ottawa. There’s sure to be some action on the ice.

It remains to be seen how the Sheriff will respond – if he plays at all.


Overtime

– Big game yesterday.

– Raptors in Montreal: training behind closed doors. [JdeM]

– Really?

