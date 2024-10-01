84 regular-season games: the idea has been discussed in the NHL

At least, that’s what would be most desirable. After all, nobody wants a lockout.
Are we looking at NHL labor peace?
In my latest for@TheAthletic,
CBA talks, cap estimate, expansion, McDavid extension and more Rumblings from the Board of Governors meeting in NYC https://t.co/dWDMoPoXD3
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 2, 2024
That said, a new collective agreement also means changes. We don’t yet know exactly what will change in 2026, but we’re expecting it.
And one of the most talked-about topics these days is the preparatory timetable. Some find it too long… and that could change.
According to Pierre LeBrun, there are talks of reducing the preparatory schedule to just four games per team… but adding two regular-season games.
The NHL and NHLPA have already chatted about it and will do so more seriously in CBA talks: reduce pre-season to 4 games (and add 2 games to regular season to make it 84).
That’s the idea anyway. We’ll see where it goes in CBA talks.
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 2, 2024
Right now, it’s clear in Montreal: it’s really time for the preparatory calendar to come to an end. Watching Patrik Laine and David Reinbacher go down fighting on Saturday night and seeing a completely ridiculous game tonight doesn’t help the case for a seven-game schedule.
There are also talks of adding an 18th game to increase revenues… and the NHL may extend its regular schedule for similar reasons.
That said, change isn’t perfect in the NFL. Some fans attribute some teams’ difficult starts to a too-short preparatory schedule in which starters don’t have time to find their rhythm.
But right now, when you look at what’s been happening in Montreal since Saturday, it’s easy to see why some people want to reduce the length of the preparatory calendar. It remains to be seen whether the players will agree to play more regular-season games in return.
I’m told there are less than 2,000 tickets left for the Kings-Bruins game at Centre Videotron.
For the Panthers-Kings game, we’re talking about 3,000 to 4,000 tickets still available.
Will we be treated to such tough, physical games?
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 2, 2024
Forwards Lucas Condotta and Luke Tuch have been loaned to the Laval Rocket.
Forwards Lucas Condotta and Luke Tuch have been loaned to the Laval Rocket.
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 2, 2024
Ottawa coach Travis Green said Thomas Chabot, Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk – all of whom left with injuries – will be re-evaluated tomorrow.
Artemi Panarin also left tonight’s games with an injury, his situation still TBD.
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 2, 2024