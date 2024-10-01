84 regular-season games: the idea has been discussed in the NHL

For the 2026-27 season, the NHL and NHLPA will have to negotiate a new collective agreement. The good news is that, for the time being, all indications are that this will be resolved in time to avoid a labour dispute.

At least, that’s what would be most desirable. After all, nobody wants a lockout.

Are we looking at NHL labor peace?

In my latest for@TheAthletic,

CBA talks, cap estimate, expansion, McDavid extension and more Rumblings from the Board of Governors meeting in NYC https://t.co/dWDMoPoXD3 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 2, 2024

That said, a new collective agreement also means changes. We don’t yet know exactly what will change in 2026, but we’re expecting it.

And one of the most talked-about topics these days is the preparatory timetable. Some find it too long… and that could change.

According to Pierre LeBrun, there are talks of reducing the preparatory schedule to just four games per team… but adding two regular-season games.

The NHL and NHLPA have already chatted about it and will do so more seriously in CBA talks: reduce pre-season to 4 games (and add 2 games to regular season to make it 84).

That’s the idea anyway. We’ll see where it goes in CBA talks. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 2, 2024

Each team would then play 84 games.

Right now, it’s clear in Montreal: it’s really time for the preparatory calendar to come to an end. Watching Patrik Laine and David Reinbacher go down fighting on Saturday night and seeing a completely ridiculous game tonight doesn’t help the case for a seven-game schedule.

Imagine if Kirby Dach had suffered a serious injury tonight. It would have been a disaster for the Habs.Such a measure, if adopted, would be very similar to the changes made in the NFL a few years ago. Previously, teams played four pre-season games and 16 regular-season games, but now there are three pre-season games and 17 regular-season games for each team.

There are also talks of adding an 18th game to increase revenues… and the NHL may extend its regular schedule for similar reasons.

That said, change isn’t perfect in the NFL. Some fans attribute some teams’ difficult starts to a too-short preparatory schedule in which starters don’t have time to find their rhythm.

It also takes away an opportunity for some players to prove they deserve a place in the league.

But right now, when you look at what’s been happening in Montreal since Saturday, it’s easy to see why some people want to reduce the length of the preparatory calendar. It remains to be seen whether the players will agree to play more regular-season games in return.

Overtime

– Speaking of preparatory games.

I’m told there are less than 2,000 tickets left for the Kings-Bruins game at Centre Videotron. For the Panthers-Kings game, we’re talking about 3,000 to 4,000 tickets still available. Will we be treated to such tough, physical games? – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 2, 2024

– That’s to be expected.

Forwards Lucas Condotta and Luke Tuch have been loaned to the Laval Rocket. Forwards Lucas Condotta and Luke Tuch have been loaned to the Laval Rocket. – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 2, 2024

– Whew.