Preparatory games: Matvei Michkov tops the NHL scoring charts

Matvei Michkov has been having fun since his arrival in Philly.

Before tonight’s game, the man who could have been drafted by the Habs in 2023 had collected six points in just three preparatory games.

He’s impressed Flyers management.

His overtime goal against the Bruins last Saturday was simply magnificent.

His offensive qualities are obvious and he’s not afraid to show them off:

MATVEI MICHKOV OT WINNER The kid has six points in three preseason games! pic.twitter.com/v1Mia4y7yH – NHL (@NHL) September 29, 2024

The Flyers prospect also picked up an assist tonight on one of his club’s goals.

That gives him seven points in (just) four games, putting him at the top of the NHL’spreseason scoring charts.

The kid doesn’t look like a tourist:

Michkov primary assist! He was absolutely shooting for a rebound here pic.twitter.com/dcmzU1lIsk – Matvei Michkov Clips (@ungertaker) October 2, 2024

We know that the name Michkov is popular in Montreal.And you know why I say that.

He’ll always be linked to the Habs organization… And Reinbacher’s injury seems to be adding even more fuel to the fire.

Everyone wondered whether Michkov would be able to shine under John Tortorella, who is known as an intense coach with young players.But so far, the Russian is proving to his coach that he can make it in the NHL.Torts likes what he sees, and it proves that Mishkov is doing the right things on the ice.

And when Torts compliments a youngster, it’s not usually for nothing:

John Tortorella said Flyers have been starved for somebody with Matvei Michkov’s strengths. Flyers aren’t going to overload him with information about play away from the puck, defensive zone stuff. They want him to play to his strengths and not hamper him. pic.twitter.com/p9aBLQoF1A – Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) September 27, 2024

Michkov is performing up to expectations so far.So my question is: will he be able to keep up the pace in the regular season?

If so… I’ll say just one thing.

It’s 100% certain that he’ll be one of the nominees for the Calder Trophy. And Lane Hutson is going to have to go over his head if he wants to steal that honor.

The 2024/25 Calder race: – Macklin Celebrini

– Logan Stankoven

– Will Smith

– Cutter Gauthier

– Matvei Michkov…?

– Lane Hutson

– Easton Cowan

– Josh Doan One of the best rookie classes in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/1I8f3ir8LG – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) June 4, 2024

Several quality players will be in the running for the Calder, speaking of the trophy.This list is a fine example: