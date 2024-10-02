Kent Hughes: “We were pretty sure Patrik Laine’s year was over”.

A few days ago, Elliotte Friedman said that the Habs were “preparing for the worst, but keeping their prospects alive” in the case of Patrik Laine’s medical check-up. That pretty much summed it up.

Why do I say this?

Because a scenario that I’d describe as “dreamlike under the circumstances” took place when we learned that Laine would have to miss a maximum of three months – if all went well – and that he wasn’t going to undergo surgery.

And clearly, Friedman knew what he was talking about, since Kent Hughes and the rest of the Habs’ management basically believed that the Finn’s 2024-2025 season was over.

That’s what the GM told Radio-Canada journalists in an interview reported by Marc Antoine Godin.

Kent Hughes says he’s relieved for Patrik Laine and excited for Oliver Kapanen https://t.co/g24PFBThPl – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) October 2, 2024

After consulting several specialists, the Habs finally came to the conclusion that the operation could be avoided. And that’s what allows the club to breathe a little easier.

After all, as Martin Leclerc also reported on BPM Sports this morning, the first specialist the Habs consulted recommended that Laine go under the knife.

In other words, Tony Marinaro was right when he said five to six months, because at the time, it was on the table. The picture simply changed afterwards, much to the Habs’ delight.

It now remains to be seen how the Habs will manage their club without Laine, and how the player’s rehabilitation will be handled.

Personally, I hope it doesn’t turn out like Carey Price in 2015-2016, the year when we learned every 10 days that the timetable for his return to play was being pushed back… until the season ended.

Patrik Laine will join the Habs squad at Tremblant, MSL tells us. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 2, 2024

Overtime

To keep Laine in the line-up, he will be at Tremblant this week.Yesterday, in the absence of Alex Newhook, who should have his place in the top-6, Joel Armia and Joshua Roy were auditioned alongside Kirby Dach.Who will be there at the start of the season? Stay tuned.

A couple of times, Martin St. Louis has said he’s not sure who will be playing Habs final preseason game Saturday. Sounds like he might be a bit reticent about putting his full NHL lineup out there. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 2, 2024

Chaim Bloom will eventually have some big decisions to make. https://t.co/1bcM41jFUY – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 2, 2024

The NHL season opens in Prague and includes games in Tampere and a break for the first best-on-best international tournament in nearly a decade. A look at 2024-25’s global flavor: https://t.co/QSeUH9rvFZ – Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) October 2, 2024

– Yesterday, Kirby Dach had had enough.