Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

It’s going to be a long season if the Habs are this bad on special units.

 Auteur: Jennifer Davis
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
It’s going to be a long season if the Habs are this bad on special units.
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
If the Habs are to progress, they need to find ways to be better on their special units.

Because if the club maintains the same performance during the season as it did in the preparatory games, it’s going to be a long year.

The Habs aren’t scoring with the man advantage (0 in 25) and they’re giving away powerplay goals. Just yesterday, the Sens scored all four of their goals on the power play…

But it’s not just the club’s PP success rate or PK efficiency that’s causing concern right now.

It goes deeper than that.

On the powerplay, the main problem is this: the guys aren’t moving on the ice.

The Habs players aren’t moving around the opposition zone enough to create passing lines or scoring chances, and that’s a problem.

But it’s harder when the guys are always in the same position, because the plays are 100 times easier for the opposition to read.

It doesn’t often work when players stay in the same position, and this is a good example:

Martin St-Louis has taken over Alex Burrows’ powerplay role and he needs to get creative.

Because right now, the club is going in circles…

The Habs are also struggling on the power play, and that’s not hard to understand either.

The players lack energy, they’re not aggressive enough in the defensive zone and that means there are too many open corridors for the opposing team.

It really was a walk in the park for the Senators yesterday:

If the Sens players had fun on the powerplay yesterday against the Habs, imagine what the big clubs are going to do.

News flash: it won’t be pretty if the Habs can’t find ways to improve, because other teams will be able to take advantage.

All this to say that, with one week (to the day) to go before the start of the season, the Habs’ special units are a cause for concern. A lot, in fact.

But you practice like you play.


Overtime

– Macklin Celebrini is injured.

– Sick.

– The idea returns… Again.

– For sure.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content