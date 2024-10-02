Reconstruction” series: Kent Hughes raised the idea of signing Fleury this summer

Is anyone bored of the Habs’ three-way battle in front of the net?

I think that 99.9% of the time, the answer is no.

It wasn’t ideal for Montembeault’s progression or Primeau’s, and the deal that sent Jake Allen to New Jersey made things easier afterwards. Because let’s face it: two goalies are a lot easier to manage than three.

Speaking of Allen, in the latest episode of the “Reconstruction” series on Crave, we hear Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton discussing when it would be best to trade the goalie.

Understandably, the footage was filmed before the Devils deal.

That said, it’s interesting because Kent Hughes then talks about the possibility of signing Marc-André Fleury on the free agent market during the summer.

I give credit to Marco Normandin (Habsolument Fan) for the following photo, which was shared in an article earlier today :

Obviously, we don’t have all the information on the discussion between Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton.

It’s a private matter, and the Habs would never reveal the nitty-gritty details of a discussion like that for obvious reasons.

It wouldn’t be in their best interest to do so, but knowing that Hughes considered the idea of offering Marc-André Fleury a contract is worth sharing.

After all, at the time, the Canadiens were also counting on the services of Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau.You have to wonder, then, if the Habs organization wanted to squeeze out one of the two to make room for Fleury, whose plan is to play one last season in the NHL.That said, I personally think it would have been illogical.The Habs are too keen on Primeau to give up on his development, and we know that Monty is progressing at an interesting pace.

If the Habs had what it took to make the playoffs, okay… But they’re not there yet.

