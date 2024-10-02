First choice in 2022: “we’ve never changed our mind”.Auteur: Jennifer Davis
At the time, many fans were wondering whether Shane Wright, the popular choice, would be the Habs’ selection. But clearly, Juraj Slafkovsky – and even Logan Cooley, at some point – was an option.
Fans had their prospects elsewhere, but we never changed our minds. – Jeff Gorton on the first pick of 2022
Not having dinner with Slafkovsky before the draft put everyone on the wrong track. Just like the story with Ivan Demidov in Florida…
“For those who want to know why we didn’t go (see Demidov) in Florida… We didn’t want to announce to everyone how much interest we had!”
Gorton even mentioned Wright’s famous look when he was selected by Seattle. And in his eyes, that meant he wanted to be chosen by the Montreal Canadiens instead of Slaf…
“We had a player stare us down at the draft because he wanted to be here.”
Gorton and his crew probably figured that look confirmed all the doubts they had about him. And right now, I don’t think the Habs are regretting their choice.
